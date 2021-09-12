Thread: Game Thread: Merrimack 12.9.2021

-
Game Thread: Merrimack 12.9.2021
The Zags return to their Kennel to lick their wounds from a painful Battle in Seattle.
Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific
TV: KHQ / Root Sports Plus (info on what that is here:https://northwest.rootsports.com/plus-guide/)
Video stream: https://watchstadium.com/live/merrimack-at-gonzaga/
Audio stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503
Live stats:http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=377733
