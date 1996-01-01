Thread: Zags no longer taking a knee during the National Anthem

-
Zags no longer taking a knee during the National Anthem
- during warm up the entire team and staff wore black t-shirt that said in white print, END RACISM
- then prior to the flags being presented upon the court, the p.a. annoucer asks everyone to watch the video screen in which the team explains their efforts and values towards social justice and racism. about 20 seconds long. then the announcer asks the crowd to acknowledge and help in this effort with a moment of silence. about 6 seconds long. then the flag comes on court and all players remained standing during the singing of the national anthem.
- clearly the team and coaching staff and university sat down and discussed how they could better express the teams concerns in a way that was not divisive. this approach is better and smarter as it captures the crowd's attention and kind of coops them into agreeing and supporting their cause.
- wsu, like stanford before them, choose to leave the court after warm up and return to the court after the playing of the national anthem. which as i said earlier this week is a better approach then staying on the court and taking a knee. now the gu teams' approach is way better than just being removed from the court during the national anthem.
- i'm very pleased with the new approach!
However I believe that just prior to the colorguard bringing the flag out about half of the players did in fact take a knee for a short time, then they all stood up and then shortly there after the color guard came out with the flag and during the national anthem the team did stand.
I thought it was great that they were all wearing the shirts and I thought the video was terrific also.
At the same time, I also really respected their thoughtful approach where they still took a stand for what they believed in but did it in a way that did not as directly offend those who dont believe that kneeling during the singing is respectful. I thought it was a mature approach and it showed a way that we can have somewhat of a common ground in that they did clearly expressed her point of view but they chose not to do it in such a provocative.
