Tiger to play with Charlie in Father-Son Tournament
(From Golf Channel.com)
After much speculation, Tiger Woods has ended the suspense: He is making his competitive return to golf later this month.
Woods committed Wednesday to next week's PNC Championship, where he'll tee it up with son, Charlie, for the second straight year Dec. 18-19 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
The 36-hole, two-man scramble event will mark Woods' first tournament of any kind since last year's PNC Championship and comes less than 10 months after Woods suffered major injuries to his right leg in a single-car accident on Feb. 24 near Los Angeles.
"Although its been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie. Im playing as a dad and couldnt be more excited and proud," Tiger Woods said in a tournament press release.
