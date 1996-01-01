Thread: 2021/2022 SEASON VS PAST 7 YEARS

-
2021/2022 SEASON VS PAST 7 YEARS
Since the 2014/2015 season, Gonzaga has made it to at least the Sweet 16. The table below shows the relevant team statistics for every year since that season. To be honest, despite the struggles over the last couple of games or so, this season actually looks pretty good versus the prior seasons. Now I must add that Gonzaga has only played 9 games this year so far about ¼ of a normal season. At the bottom of the table, I compare this current season versus the average of the last 7 seasons when Gonzaga has made it past the first weekend. I realize they didn’t play the NCAA tournament in 2019/2020.
• The current 2021/2022 team has the 2nd best FG% at 53.3% trailing only last year’s team which came in 55.1%
• The current team very surprisingly has the single best two point percentage average at 64.4% slightly ahead of last year team which came in at 63.9%. I would have bet the house that last year’s team was better. Maybe it will be by year end but I was surprised at this year’s team given that I could not remember the last time we shot less than 50% from inside the arc as we did against Alabama.
• The current team so far is averaging 41.3 rebounds per game which is the highest of any year before now. This current team also is tied with last year’s team for first place with 18.3 assists per game.
• On the bad side, the current 2021/2022 team is the worst 3 point shooting team by a fair amount at 34.0%; the worst free throw shooting team at 68.1% just slightly worse than the 2019/2020 team (68.8%); and this current team has the highest amount of turnovers per game at 12.9. Turnovers and not taking care of the ball has steadily increased over the years. The current 2021/2022 team is turning the ball over nearly 2 times per game more than the average of the 7 season before this one. Despite the fact that the current 2021/2022 team is tied for the assists per game lead, because of the turnovers the current team has an assist to turnover ratio of 1.42 which below the average of the last 7 seasons.
