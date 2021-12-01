Baseball Releases 2022 Schedule
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga baseball unveiled its 2022 schedule Tuesday, highlighted by eight games against 2021 NCAA Tournament qualifiers and the return of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
The reigning WCC champions are set to face three different opponents who appeared in the 2021 NCAA Regionals in the nonconference this spring — Oregon, Oregon State and Oklahoma State
— squaring off with all three multiple times.
"Really excited about the schedule we were able to put together," said GU Head Coach Mark Machtolf. "The goal is to put our players in the best environment to prepare them to play in postseason games. Once again our nonconference schedule should be one of the most challenging in the country."
The Zags have found success with a high-octane schedule in the past, including a 2021 slate that included 12 games against 2019 NCAA Tournament qualifiers and six games against 2021 preseason Top 25 programs. Last season, the Zags went 34-19 while clinching a West Coast Conference title en route to their first NCAA Regional appearance since 2018, all while reaching their highest-ever ranking in D1Baseball.com's Top 25. GU returns 24 players from that roster, including All-WCC honores Tyler Rando (Second Team), Gabriel Hughes (Second Team, Freshman All-America) as well as Brody Jessee, Michael Spellacy, Trystan Vrieling and Grayson Sterling, who were all named to the All-WCC Honorable Mention list.
For the sixth-straight season, GU opens the season in Surprise, Ariz., and is set for two matchups with New Mexico and one apiece with Oregon State and Saint Mary's from Feb. 19-22. Gonzaga continues play on the road the following weekend as it travels to Fullerton, Calif. for a three-game road swing with Cal State Fullerton.
The Titans went 20-35 in 2021, but appeared in 27 consecutive NCAA Tournaments from 1992-2018 and have won the College World Series four times, most recently in 2004.
Following a midweek game with University of Washington March 1 in Seattle
, two more road series with power conference foes are up next. The Zags take on Oklahoma State in Stillwater in a three-game series March 4-6 before four games with Missouri in Columbia.
WCC play begins on the road with a weekend series against Pacific in Stockton, Calif. on March 18-20, followed by three games with BYU in Provo, Utah from March 24-26.
Another busy April features two conference series at home (Pepperdine, April 1-3; Portland, April 14-16) and two on the road (San Francisco, April 8-10; Saint Mary's, April 22-24) before the Zags close the month at home with three games against Loyola Marymount.
More midweek Pac-12 matchups are peppered throughout conference play, including a two-game road series with OSU in Corvallis April 18 and 19, home-and-away series with Oregon (March 22, May 17) and Washington State (April 5 and 26) and a home game vs. Washington May 2.
That March 22 date with Oregon will be GU's home opener for the 2022 season at Patterson Baseball Complex and Steve Hertz Field.
May brings the final home series of the year vs. Santa Clara (May 13-15) before GU heads down to San Diego for a rematch of 2021's regular season finale
, which saw the Zags clinch a WCC Title in game one to the Toreros but fall in the next two.
The West Coast Conference Tournament is set for May 26-28 in Stockton, Calif., the first time it's taking place since 2019.
Last year's tournament was not held in favor of a pennant race to decide the conference champion due to the COVID pandemic, and the 2020 season was canceled after just 16 games.
For up-to-date game information, visit GoZags.com.