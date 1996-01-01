-
Week 5 - Rankings, Net Ratings and Bracketology
With only one game last week, and a middling victory over Wyoming to show for it, how did that affect the Lady Zags in the eyes of the national pundits? In a couple of words, not much.
In the AP (writer's) Top-25 poll, the writers moved the Lady Zags up from #33 to #32 with the vote total going from 7 to 15. At least it is moving up.
In the USA Today (coach's) Top-25, the Lady Zags stayed at #27 with 54 votes.
Link: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-basketball/rankings
Bracketology - Mr. Creme has the Zags as the 2nd team in the group of "last four in". This week's bracketology has not been released.
Link: http://www.espn.com/womens-college-b...l/bracketology
College Insider's Top-25 Mid-Major Poll, no change as the Lady Zags stay 4th, 11 points behind #3 FGCU, #2 Missouri State, & #1 BYU
Link: https://www.collegeinsider.com/womens-mid-major-top-25
In the current release of NCAA's NET Rankings, both BYU (#24) and GU (#25) drop one spot. Good spot to be at this time of year. A bad loss, would drop the lady zags significantly.
WCC is doing relatively well with BYU @#24, GU @ #25, Portland @ #66, San Diego #70, USF @ #141, SC @ #165, Pepperdine @ #171, St. Marys @ #195, LMU @ #253, & Pacific @ #289. Four teams in the Top 100 is and no teams below #300 is really good. The teams in the WCC Conference is beginning to schedule more difficult teams and is moving up in the NET rankings. Keep moving forward.
Link: https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basket...l-net-rankings
ZagDad
