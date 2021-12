Originally Posted by AzZag Originally Posted by

I haven’t posted for several years however it is definitely important that I do tonight

Please pray for woo hoo a.k.a. Nathan well as he’s in the hospital

The zag family and community means so much to him and I don’t know of a more diehard fan than him



Fight it Woo Hoo. We need you brother



If someone would kindly go on his wife Ashley’s Facebook page and share what she shared I would appreciate it