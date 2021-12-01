Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Gonzaga vs WSU Lady Cougars Wbb

    Gonzaga vs WSU Lady Cougars Wbb

    Game Preview from GoZags:

    RV/RV WBB Hosts RV/RV Washington State on Wednesday
    The Zags are coming off a 54-47 win over Wyoming

    RV/RV Gonzaga (7-1, 0-0 WCC) vs. RV/RV Washington State (6-1)
    WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8 | 6 P.M. | McCARTHEY ATHLETIC CENTER | SPOKANE
    TELEVISION: SWX
    LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS | 94.1 AM or 790 AM KJRB

    THE TIP OFF
    - The Gonzaga Bulldogs host Washington State University on December 8.
    - Gonzaga is coming off a 54-47 win over Wyoming. The Zags forced 20 turnovers against the Cowgirls as three Bulldogs scored in double figures including senior Melody Kempton (13), junior Kaylynne Truong (11) and sophomore Yvonne Ejim (10).
    - Prior to returning home, GU had dominant performance at the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Zags were crowned the champions of the tournament after defeating Utah, Eastern Illinois and Hawaii. The average margin of victory for Gonzaga was 19.3 points. Junior Kaylynne Truong was named the tournament MVP and senior Melody Kempton was named to the All-Tournament team.
    - GU is forcing an average of 14.5 turnovers per game and a total of 116 so far this season.
    - The Zags are averaging 38.8 rebounds a game and a 11.7 rebound margin, which ranks 20th in the nation.
    - Offensively, Gonzaga averages 69.4 points per game.
    - WSU is 6-1 on the year and is receiving votes in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.
    - GU will be the second WCC the Cougs have played this season as WSU beat San Francisco, 72-58 on Dec. 2.
    - Gonzaga has four more non-conference games before starting WCC play on December 30 at home against San Francisco.
    - WSU is the third Pac-12 team the Bulldogs have faced this year. GU fell to No. 7/2 Stanford 66-62 at home and defeated Utah 89-71 in Honolulu, HI.
    - The Bulldogs will face six teams that were part of the 2021 NCAA Tournament during the 2021-22 campaign.
    - Last season, the Zags advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth-straight year under head coach Lisa Fortier.
    - Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letterwinners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' fifth consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title.
    -The Zags won their ninth WCC Tournament Title in 2021 with a thrilling victory over BYU in the championship game.

    SCOUTING THE COUGS
    - Washington State is 6-1 with its lone loss coming against No. 5/4 NC State, 62-34, in Nassau, Bahamas.
    - WSU is coming off a 71-49 win over UC Davis, a team that GU plays on Dec. 19.
    - The Cougs are averaging 65.7 points a game with a 10.7 scoring margin.
    - Charlissee Leger-Walker leads the team in scoring with 16 ppg, which ranks fourth in the Pac-12 conference.
    - Bella Murekatete pulls in a team-high of 8.9 rebounds per game and ranks fourth in the Pac-12. She has also recorded 18 blocks so far this season and averages 2.6 a game, second in the Pac-12.
    - Gonzaga has not lost to WSU since 2016, when the Zags fell 55-48 on the road.
    - The two teams have competed against each other every year since 2011.
    - WSU is one of the six teams GU is facing that advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

    SERIES INFO: 29 all-time meetings, WSU leads 11-18
    STREAK: Gonzaga - 4
    FIRST MEETING: WSU defeated Gonzaga 74-61 at Pullman in 1984.
    LAST MEETING: The Zags won 76-53 in 2020 in Pullman. Last time the Cougs came to the Kennel, GU won 76-53 in 2019.
    HOME SWEET HOME: The Zags have historically played very well at their home court in The Kennel. Including this season so far, the Bulldogs have been 39-2 since 2018. Their lone losses include the No. 7/2 matchup against Stanford this year and against BYU in 2019.
    Link: https://gozags.com/news/2021/12/6/wo...wednesday.aspx

    ZagDad
    Default

    Game Preview from WSU Athletic Department:

    Cougs Look to Cage the Bulldogs this Wednesday in Spokane

    SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State women's basketball team is set to make the 75-mile trip north to Spokane this Wednesday, Dec. 8, as the Cougars are set to take on Gonzaga at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. PT and will air locally on SWX and also stream live on WCCSports.com.

    WASHINGTON STATE (RV) (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at Gonzaga (RV) (7-1, 0-0 West Coast) | Wednesday, Dec. 8 | 6 p.m. | McCarthey Athletic Center
    Live Stats | Stat Broadcast
    Watch | SWX (Locally) | WCCSports.com (Stream) (Greg Heister and Stephanie Hawk-Freeman)
    Listen | WSU IMG Radio Network (Steve Grubbs)
    Game Notes | WSUCougars.com

    STARTING FIVE
    Washington State heads up US 195 to Spokane sporting a 6-1 overall record. The Cougars have won back-to-back contests after collecting a win at home over San Francisco (72-58) followed by a victory at UC Davis (71-49). The Cougars are off to a 6-1 start for the second-straight season, which marks the first time since the 1990-91 and 1991-92 campaigns that Washington State has begun two-consecutive seasons with a 6-1 record.

    The Cougars will be seeking their third-straight win in a true road game this season. WSU is a perfect 2-0 in true road games in 2021-22 after picking win wins at Idaho (73-59) and at UC Davis (71-49). Washington State is an even 3-3 all-time against non-conference foes in true road games under head coach Kamie Ethridge. It's been almost two-full calendar years since WSU's last non-conference loss on the road, which came back on Dec. 21, 2019, at Miami.

    WSU will be looking to snap a four-game losing steak to Gonzaga this Wednesday. The Cougars last victory over the Bulldogs came back on Dec. 8, 2015, when Washington State picked up a 55-48 win over the Zags in Beasley Coliseum. The Cougs lead the all-time series 20-11 and are 8-6 all-time against GU in Spokane. WSU's last win at the McCarthey Athletic Center came back during the 2014-15 season, when the Cougars left the Kennel with a 59-58 win on Dec. 8, 2015.

    Junior Bella Murekatete and sophomore Charlisse Leger-Walker come into Wednesday's matchup having scored double-digits in back-to-back games. Murekatete led the Cougars in scoring in last Saturday's win at UC Davis with 14 points, while Leger-Walker chipped in 13 points against the Aggies. Prior to that, Leger-Walker scored a season-high 27 points in last Thursday's home win over San Francisco and Murekatete tallied 16 points against the Dons.

    The Cougars have been proficient at protecting the rim this season, as WSU enters the week ranked 14th in the nation in blocked shots per game at 6.1. Junior Bella Murekatete paces the way for the Cougars at 2.57 blocks per game, which is the 25th-highest per game average in the country.

    Locking Up Foes
    Washington State has been holding teams to 55.0 points per game this season. That ranks as the 55th-best scoring defense in NCAA Division I entering the week. WSU has held teams under 60 points in all but one game this season. The Cougars have also been limiting teams to a 35.5 percent success rate from the floor, which is the 62nd-best defensive field goal percentage in the nation.

    Krystal Clear Vision
    Redshirt fifth-year senior Krystal Leger-Walker is currently second in the Pac-12 Conference in assists per game at 5.0. That is also the 47th-best average in NCAA Division I. Leger-Walker has handed out five-or-more assists in four of her seven games played this season.

    Receiving Votes
    Washington State picked up four votes in this week's AP Top 25 Poll. WSU has received votes in every AP poll this season but have yet to break into the top-25. The USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll had not been release at the time of print. The NCAA also released the first NET rankings for the 2021-22 season this week, with the Cougars coming in at No. 63 in the country. NET is system used to determined teams for the NCAA Tournament.

    Doubly Dependable
    Sophomore Charlisse Leger-Walker has scored 10-or-more points in 28 of her career 31 games played. The guard has scored double figures in back-to-back games coming into Wednesday's matchup against Gonzaga, which includes a season-high 27-point performance in a win over San Francisco last Wednesday.

    Scouting the Bulldogs
    Gonzaga comes into its matchup against Washington State with a 7-1 overall record on the year. The Bulldogs have won four-straight games heading into Wednesday's game. Like the Cougars, GU received votes in this week's AP Top-25 poll, picking up 15 votes.

    The Zags have six players averaging eight-or-more points per game this season. Junior guard Kayleigh Truong paces the Bulldogs at 12.0 points per game, while her twin sister Kaylynne Truong follows at 11.8 points per game. Senior Melody Kempton also averages double-digit points for Gonzaga, chipping in 10.9 points per contest. Kaylynne Truong has made a team-best 16 3-point field goals, while redshirt senior Cierra Walker is right behind her with 15 made 3-pointers this season.

    As a team, Gonzaga is averaging 69.38 points per game. The Bulldogs are shooting 46.0 percent from the floor as a team, while connecting on 38.2 percent of their shots from behind the arc. Defensively, GU is giving up 54.0 points per game. Teams are shooting 38.0 percent against Gonzaga, while the Bulldogs are limiting teams to just 28.5 3-point field goal percentage.

    Follow Us
    For more information on the Washington State women's basketball team, follow @WSUCougarWBB on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
    Link with highlight videos of WSU versus UC Davis and USF: https://wsucougars.com/news/2021/12/...n-spokane.aspx

    ZagDad
    Default

    Game Preview and Matchup Statistics From ESPN:

    Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Washington State Cougars December 8 Preview, Game Time, Matchup Statistics
    Data Skrive

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (6-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

    Melody Kempton's 13 points led Gonzaga to a 54-47 win over Wyoming on Friday in the team's last outing.

    Bella Murekatete's 14 points helped lead Washington State to a 71-49 win against UC Davis in the team's last game on Saturday.

    Gonzaga Team Stats
    Gonzaga enters the matchup averaging 69 points per game, 14.2 more than the 54.8 Washington State allows per contest. The Bulldogs are 5-0 in games where they put up more than 55 points.

    The Bulldogs have connected on more three-pointers than their opponents this season, making 6.7 shots per game from deep while holding opponents to 5.1 makes per game. When Gonzaga hits its average from three-point range this season, the Bulldogs have gone 2-0.

    Washington State Team Stats
    The Cougars average more points per game, 62.3, than the 55 Gonzaga gives up. When Washington State gets to the 55-point mark, it is 3-0 on the year.

    The Cougars made an average of 40.1 percent of their field goals while holding opponents to 35.7 percent shooting from the field over the course of the season. When Washington State goes over its season average, the Cougars are 4-0 in the 2021-22 campaign.
    You can read the rest of the article here: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...meId=401376901

    ZagDad
