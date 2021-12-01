Thread: Gonzaga vs WSU Lady Cougars Wbb

RV/RV WBB Hosts RV/RV Washington State on Wednesday
The Zags are coming off a 54-47 win over Wyoming
RV/RV Gonzaga (7-1, 0-0 WCC) vs. RV/RV Washington State (6-1)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8 | 6 P.M. | McCARTHEY ATHLETIC CENTER | SPOKANE
TELEVISION: SWX
LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS | 94.1 AM or 790 AM KJRB
THE TIP OFF
- The Gonzaga Bulldogs host Washington State University on December 8.
- Gonzaga is coming off a 54-47 win over Wyoming. The Zags forced 20 turnovers against the Cowgirls as three Bulldogs scored in double figures including senior Melody Kempton (13), junior Kaylynne Truong (11) and sophomore Yvonne Ejim (10).
- Prior to returning home, GU had dominant performance at the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Zags were crowned the champions of the tournament after defeating Utah, Eastern Illinois and Hawaii. The average margin of victory for Gonzaga was 19.3 points. Junior Kaylynne Truong was named the tournament MVP and senior Melody Kempton was named to the All-Tournament team.
- GU is forcing an average of 14.5 turnovers per game and a total of 116 so far this season.
- The Zags are averaging 38.8 rebounds a game and a 11.7 rebound margin, which ranks 20th in the nation.
- Offensively, Gonzaga averages 69.4 points per game.
- WSU is 6-1 on the year and is receiving votes in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.
- GU will be the second WCC the Cougs have played this season as WSU beat San Francisco, 72-58 on Dec. 2.
- Gonzaga has four more non-conference games before starting WCC play on December 30 at home against San Francisco.
- WSU is the third Pac-12 team the Bulldogs have faced this year. GU fell to No. 7/2 Stanford 66-62 at home and defeated Utah 89-71 in Honolulu, HI.
- The Bulldogs will face six teams that were part of the 2021 NCAA Tournament during the 2021-22 campaign.
- Last season, the Zags advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth-straight year under head coach Lisa Fortier.
- Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letterwinners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' fifth consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title.
-The Zags won their ninth WCC Tournament Title in 2021 with a thrilling victory over BYU in the championship game.
SCOUTING THE COUGS
- Washington State is 6-1 with its lone loss coming against No. 5/4 NC State, 62-34, in Nassau, Bahamas.
- WSU is coming off a 71-49 win over UC Davis, a team that GU plays on Dec. 19.
- The Cougs are averaging 65.7 points a game with a 10.7 scoring margin.
- Charlissee Leger-Walker leads the team in scoring with 16 ppg, which ranks fourth in the Pac-12 conference.
- Bella Murekatete pulls in a team-high of 8.9 rebounds per game and ranks fourth in the Pac-12. She has also recorded 18 blocks so far this season and averages 2.6 a game, second in the Pac-12.
- Gonzaga has not lost to WSU since 2016, when the Zags fell 55-48 on the road.
- The two teams have competed against each other every year since 2011.
- WSU is one of the six teams GU is facing that advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
SERIES INFO: 29 all-time meetings, WSU leads 11-18
STREAK: Gonzaga - 4
FIRST MEETING: WSU defeated Gonzaga 74-61 at Pullman in 1984.
LAST MEETING: The Zags won 76-53 in 2020 in Pullman. Last time the Cougs came to the Kennel, GU won 76-53 in 2019.
HOME SWEET HOME: The Zags have historically played very well at their home court in The Kennel. Including this season so far, the Bulldogs have been 39-2 since 2018. Their lone losses include the No. 7/2 matchup against Stanford this year and against BYU in 2019.