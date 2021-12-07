-
Other Games: TUE - 12. 07. 21
WCC
LMU @ Tulsa - 6:00 - ESPNU
Mt. St. Mary's @ Santa Clara - 6:00 - WCCN
Others
4:00
Southern @ #10 Kentucky - SECN
Texas Tech vs. #13 Tenn - ESPN (JVC)
Brown @ Merrimack
Michigan @ Nebraska - ESPN2
UTEP @ #8 Kansas - 5:00
Dallas Christian @ Tarleton -5:00
6:00
#6 Villanova vs. Syracuse - ESPN (JVC)
Charlotte @ #12 Arkansas - SECN
Butler @ Oklahoma - ESPN2
N. Dakota State @ Montana State - ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky @ #16 USC - 7:00 - PAC12
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11207/group/50
