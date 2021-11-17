Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Other Games - MON - 12. 06. 21

  1. Today, 03:39 PM #1
    Default Other Games - MON - 12. 06. 21

    Monday's nearly over. . .

    Texas Southern @ #20 Florida - 3:00 - SECN
    Illinois @ Iowa - 4:00 - FS1
    Alcorn State @ #14 Houston - 5:00 - ESPN+
    New Mexico State @ New Mexico - 6:00 - MWN
    San Jose State @ Pepperdine - 7:00 - WCCN
  2. Today, 03:50 PM #2
    Default

    Texas Southern up 10 @ half
  3. Today, 04:55 PM #3
    Default

    Texas Southern first win of the season against #20 Florida
    69-54
  4. Today, 04:56 PM #4
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagceo View Post
    Texas Southern up 10 @ half
    Texas Southern wins 69-54, first win of the season for them...gotta be embarrassing for Florida.
  5. Today, 05:01 PM #5
    Default

    Halftime Illinois by 3 over Iowa. High level game; both teams had big scoring runs.
    Both teams also seem to play at least 8 guys steadily.
    Illinois somehow goes long stretches without feeding Kofi Cockburn the ball…but they got other dudes who can score.
    On FS1 now…treat yourself.
  6. Today, 05:32 PM #6
    Default

    Kofi w 14 rebounds
