Thread: Other Games - MON - 12. 06. 21

Monday's nearly over. . .
Texas Southern @ #20 Florida - 3:00 - SECN
Illinois @ Iowa - 4:00 - FS1
Alcorn State @ #14 Houston - 5:00 - ESPN+
New Mexico State @ New Mexico - 6:00 - MWN
San Jose State @ Pepperdine - 7:00 - WCCN
Monday's nearly over. . .
Texas Southern @ #20 Florida - 3:00 - SECN
Illinois @ Iowa - 4:00 - FS1
Alcorn State @ #14 Houston - 5:00 - ESPN+
New Mexico State @ New Mexico - 6:00 - MWN
San Jose State @ Pepperdine - 7:00 - WCCN
Texas Southern up 10 @ half
Texas Southern first win of the season against #20 Florida
69-54
Halftime Illinois by 3 over Iowa. High level game; both teams had big scoring runs.
Both teams also seem to play at least 8 guys steadily.
Illinois somehow goes long stretches without feeding Kofi Cockburn the ball…but they got other dudes who can score.
On FS1 now…treat yourself.
He can move 15 ft to the left or right about as fast as my eyes can see it, his name could just as well be Hunter Hustle -ZagsGoZags 11/17/21
Kofi w 14 rebounds