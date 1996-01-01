Medina Spirit and Baffert have been under intense scrutiny since the colt tested positive for the prohibited raceday medication betamethasone after winning the Kentucky Derby. Although the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has not issued a ruling following the positive test, Churchill Downs banned Baffert from racing or training there through 2023.While the case continued to be adjudicated, Medina Spirit put together an outstanding late-season campaign on the racetrack. He scored a five-length victory in the Grade 1 Awesome Again in October at Santa Anita, followed by a runner-up finish behind Knicks Go in the Breeders Cup Classic in his most recent start on Nov. 6 at Del Mar.Baffert was aiming Medina Spirit for the Grade 2 San Antonio Stakes on Dec. 26 at Santa Anita, a race that was designed to be a prep for the $20 million Saudi Cup on Feb. 26 at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Saudi Arabia. Medina Spirit is owned by Zedan Racing Stables of Amr Zedan.