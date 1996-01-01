I'm not going to panic. The season is Young
I always like to watch the game the day after the game, and it ALWAYS looks better than the actual game. especially when we lose. It was a good game in many ways after the half. The first half was pretty bad, and there's no excuse for that, and that trend will not continue. One thing I have to say is that Bama deserved the win, and they wanted it more IMO. The team will have to face up to the truth that they HAVE NOT BEEN HUNGRY and have not PLAYED HUNGRY. And they are, for the most part now the HUNTED and not the HUNTER. They are a top 10 team in the country, and teams will be going after them with everything they have. One thing I note is that Bama is a real good team, has star players and have a great coach. Their guards outplayed ours by a ton last night.
Bama has a freshman guard that scored 20 points and imo hes the one who beat us last night. Gonzaga finally decided to guard Shackelford in the second half and the freshman Davison took over the game. He ended with 20 and hit the 3 pointer that broke Gonzaga's back. One thing we must realize right now is that our star freshman is not the player I thought he was. Because Suggs was the #5 or 6th best player coming out of high school, I thought the #1 player would be better than Suggs. So far he is not. He is not the offensive big time player that I thought he would be. He is Suggs' equal on defense. He's outstanding and that's where he really helps the Zags and we need him a lot. He's a dang good shot blocker and rebounder. And I am not going to panic about him and his development because I know, and you do too, that he will get better on offense. I imagine that because of his heighth he totally dominated in High School and he is now learning how tough it is in Div 1 basketball, and especially at the top level.
The other thing that sticks in my head is what I heard in an interview with Coach Few at the beginning of the year, where he said, in kind of a warning tone, that the team is young. And he also admitted that he is not used to having this much inexperience on his team. AND THAT IS A FACT. Not only is Holmgren in his first year, but so is Strawther (as a starter and full-time contributer) and Bolton. I think we forget about that. Nembhard is back as a starter but honestly, most of the time he is NOT going to be a scorer, but does manage the offense really well.
A couple of real positive things i see about the game last night is first, that our bench is good, and they really played well last night. There is a lot of debate going on here on this forum about whether Hickman should be a starter. I'm ok with him coming off the bench because we need his kind of fire comng off the bench. Watson also played his best game last night, and that's a big plus. He hit a big 3 and I felt that that was a good sign of confidence for him. Even though he returns from last years team, we must agree that he is still trying to find himself and his role on the team. He is going to be one to watch as the season progresses because I think he's going to keep getting better. He also had an offensive rebound that he scored on that was also a big hoop after he turned the ball over on a very poor pass that led to a bucket by Bama.
Here is why Im positve still. the team is young. Holmgren will get better on offense and make the needed adjustments to D-1 play. Bolton and Watson and Strawther will get better too. And finally, maybe Harris will return. If he does he will help. In that interview with Few that I mentioned earlier, Few talked about the loss of Harris and how that had hurt the team. I agree. So I'm surely hoping he returns and is able to play.
I'm glad I watched the game over today. I feel much better.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!