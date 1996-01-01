Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Baseball HOF - Class of 2022

    Baseball HOF - Class of 2022

    Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, Gil Hodges & Buck O’ Neil elected to the Baseball HOF

    From ESPN:

    Minnie Minoso is one of 20 greats who will be under consideration at the winter meetings this weekend for induction to the Hall of Fame. And, yes, the winter meetings will go on even without the presence of Major League Baseball. The minor league portion of the meetings will still take place, and those appointed to consider the Hall's two era-committee ballots will convene, as scheduled.

    The ballots included:

    • The Early Baseball committee (covers the beginning of time to 1950) considered Bill Dahlen, John Donaldson, Bud Fowler, Vic Harris, Grant "Home Run" Johnson, Lefty O'Doul, Buck O'Neil, Dick "Cannonball" Redding, Allie Reynolds and George "Tubby" Scales.

    • The Golden Days committee (covers 1950 to 1969) considered Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Roger Maris, Minoso, Danny Murtaugh, Tony Oliva, Billy Pierce and Maury Wills.
    The five listed above may be joined by others from the BBWAA balloting
    Default

    Really nice group. As a lefty pitcher, I'm partial to Kaat.
    But we don't play nobody.
