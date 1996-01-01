Thread: Are we missing Tommy?

they were over the line with energy on defense, and as with duke and tarylton we are having difficulty with hyper quick and energetic defenses. near the end of the first half they had about twice the # of fouls we did, and it was a winning strategy. We did not punish them for their many fouls in the first half, cuz we just weren't hitting our free throws. Timme's free throws tonight were about like last year.
Teams are going to be face guarding us all year, cuz its working. We need to figure this out. Both offense and defense look a litte bit disorganized compared to usual over the years, to my amateur eye.
tommy was the fire to mark few's ice...where is the fire gonna come from now?
I dont think the problem is on offense. I think we are not making things difficult for our opponents on defense. On KenPom we are 247th in steal percentage and 215th in non-steal turnover percentage.That is completely baffling given the quickness and length we have at our disposal. And steals are such a huge asset to us! We thrive in transition.
At times (and for extended periods) we have three freshman, one sophomore and one junior on the court.
That speaks for itself.
Lloyd was a great coach and incredible recruiter. But you can't teach experience. Even Suggs play was spotty at times showing his freshman status.
The game was poorly played and poorly coached in my opinion. Drew needs to buckle down and pay attention to what is going on. His free throw shooting was bad, his movement without the ball was bad and his passing was bad. More than once I spotted him cherry picking on the offensive end of the court before attempting to rebound and Alabama ended up making second chance points. If there is any thought he could be player of the year, his miserable effort should end that discussion.
So, with Drew playing miserably, who did Few bench? Holmgren! Holmgren wasnt lighting the nets on fire but he was more actively involved on defense and on the boards than Drew. Bad call by Few .then again, what is with all the turnovers three games in a row .another bad coaching effort. I cant believe Few thought Watson was a better choice than Holmgren in the closing minutes, Watson and Timme were both just one problem after another.
Taking Chet out at the 7 minute mark for a breather made sense to me (he'd just airballed a wide open three pointer and an argument could be made he needed one). But I thought for sure he'd come back in at the Under 4 timeout and be on the floor down the stretch. If the plan was to bring him back in after the next dead ball after that timeout, and that changed once they hit those back to back threes to put us down 10, I guess I get it. But I can't remember who was on the floor in that last stretch (Nembhard, Bolton, Strawther, Timme and ???). Was it Watson, if so, that isn't an upgrade at shooting threes to try to get back in it.
Very odd substitution pattern for Chet. I hope he gets 30 minutes against Texas Tech.
There is a spark that seems to be missing this season.
Tommy Lloyd seemed to possess an element of toughness that has been missing lately. I see nervousness in the eyes of a coach that once reflected the passion in another's in game situations. Where is that interaction of emotions with the assistant coaches?
Perhaps I am but a fan looking for excuses...
and there are so many...
Another tangential thought is that the loss of Dom so far this year is one of those unmeasurable “what-if” kinds of things that may have been the difference in these losses.