Thread: Are we missing Tommy?

The game was poorly played and poorly coached in my opinion. Drew needs to buckle down and pay attention to what is going on. His free throw shooting was bad, his movement without the ball was bad and his passing was bad. More than once I spotted him cherry picking on the offensive end of the court before attempting to rebound and Alabama ended up making second chance points. If there is any thought he could be player of the year, his miserable effort should end that discussion.



So, with Drew playing miserably, who did Few bench? Holmgren! Holmgren wasn’t lighting the nets on fire but he was more actively involved on defense and on the boards than Drew. Bad call by Few….then again, what is with all the turnovers three games in a row….another bad coaching effort. I can’t believe Few thought Watson was a better choice than Holmgren in the closing minutes, Watson and Timme were both just one problem after another.