Thread: Other Games: SUN - 12. 05. 21

-
Other Games: SUN - 12. 05. 21
The only ranked team in action today tips off at 1:00pm PT on ESPNU: #11 Arizona @ Oregon State
Full slate is here: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11205/group/50
Others:
Northwestern @ MD - 9:00 - BTN
Georgetown @ So. Carolina - 11:00 - SECN
Minn @ Mis'ppi St - 11:00 - ESPNU
North Carolina @ Georgia Tech - Noon - ESPN2
Cal Poly @ San Diego - 1:00 - WCCN
Xavier @ Oklahoma St. - 2:00 - ESPN2
ASU @ Orgeon - 4:00 - PAC12
OSU @ Penn State - 4:30 - BTN
Central Michigan, Bellarmine, North Alabama, and Tarleton play today.
Washington has forfeited it's game (hosting #5 UCLA).
Have a peaceful Sunday
-
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules