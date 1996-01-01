Thread: Hickman/Sallis

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    GU has to start being the aggressor especially on defense. We are an incredible team in the open court. Our D must start creating turnovers again. To me I see Nembhard and Timme trying to do too much out there and its causing turnovers on our end. We really really need Hickman and Sallis to be a menace defensively and create turnovers and get some easy buckets for us. I feel like too much is being placed on Nembhards plate and he is struggling. He is a really good PG but not elite imo. We need our young guards to step in and play some great D. This team is young I feel like they are capable of much better defensively especially from our guards.
    One positive is that both these guys should definitely be back in year 1. I thought Nolan would be 1 and done as he impressed me tons in HS , but he still has to grow into his body a bit more, and few seems to still have the reins on him.
    Im concerned about transfers. I know how we preach to our bench about biding time until its your time but Few has relegated a couple players to the bench for it looks like the season. I think we need one more big in the rotation. Perry would at least be there for rebounds and shot blocking. Gregg could stretch the floor.

    Quick question: Is Dom Harris done for the season? If he comes back can he crack the rotation?
