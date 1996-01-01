Thread: Hickman/Sallis

GU has to start being the aggressor especially on defense. We are an incredible team in the open court. Our D must start creating turnovers again. To me I see Nembhard and Timme trying to do too much out there and its causing turnovers on our end. We really really need Hickman and Sallis to be a menace defensively and create turnovers and get some easy buckets for us. I feel like too much is being placed on Nembhards plate and he is struggling. He is a really good PG but not elite imo. We need our young guards to step in and play some great D. This team is young I feel like they are capable of much better defensively especially from our guards.