Thread: Where Art Thou Chet?

Where Art Thou Chet?

    Default 10-11-4 in 22 minutes

    Chet’s line. Why? Not a clue in any of the 4 game stories in the SR.
    Default

    Great question. Hope someone asks
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagceo
    Great question. Hope someone asks
    Hah, if the real media didn’t ask or even speculate, you think the fawning podcast gang will?
    Default

    Does seem odd....
    Default

    I suspect it has something to do with his shot selection from outside. I cringed when he chucked up a couple of those late three-pointers. Those were wasted possessions and unnecessary. That was a critical moment in the game when we had ‘Bama’s entire team in foul trouble. Those long rebounds became run-outs for their fast break.

    It was a freshman mistake and a learning opportunity.
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Martin Centre Mad Man
    I suspect it has something to do with his shot selection from outside. I cringed when he chucked up a couple of those late three-pointers. Those were wasted possessions and unnecessary. That was a critical moment in the game when we had ‘Bama’s entire team in foul trouble. Those long rebounds became run-outs for their fast break.

    It was a freshman mistake and a learning opportunity.
    His shots were no worse than some from Timme and Timme was shooting free throws like a sixth grader. Then there is Mr. Turnover…Watson. Somehow putting Holmgren on the bench was one of the worst moves Few made all night.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Martin Centre Mad Man
    I suspect it has something to do with his shot selection from outside. I cringed when he chucked up a couple of those late three-pointers. Those were wasted possessions and unnecessary. That was a critical moment in the game when we had ‘Bama’s entire team in foul trouble. Those long rebounds became run-outs for their fast break.

    It was a freshman mistake and a learning opportunity.
    Few sure showed him, and shot himself in the foot in doing so. Very mature.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by scott257
    His shots were no worse than some from Timme and Timme was shooting free throws like a sixth grader. Then there is Mr. Turnover…Watson. Somehow putting Holmgren on the bench was one of the worst moves Few made all night.
    “Mr. Turnover”? He only turned the ball over once last night, was perfect from the field including a three pointer, 4 rebounds, two assists and a steal. I think he had a pretty good night.

    Perhaps your reference to “Mr. Turnover” is based on other games but last night he was solid on the court.

    Tough loss.. good time of year to learn from these experiences.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zag_Dad
    “Mr. Turnover”? He only turned the ball over once last night, was perfect from the field including a three pointer, 4 rebounds, two assists and a steal. I think he had a pretty good night.

    Perhaps your reference to “Mr. Turnover” is based on other games but last night he was solid on the court.

    Tough loss.. good time of year to learn from these experiences.
    Agree, arguably Watty’s best game of the year.
    Where Art Thou Chet?

    Duke game thought Chet was held out too long despite foul trouble. Last night he didnt play for the last 6 minutes of the game. Anyones idea if he is hurt or Few just elects to not have him in for whatever reason? Cant see the 8 foot kid on the bench? Any plausible solution on why one of most impactful guys is not in at crunch time? Seems odd and if I am in Chets corner Im saying (wth). I sent the number one prospect in the country to Gonzaga and coach doesnt have him in at the end of the game??? Hopefully it was a minor injury as an explanation and he will be ready to roll next game
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife
    Duke game thought Chet was held out too long despite foul trouble. Last night he didn’t play for the last 6 minutes of the game. Anyones idea if he is hurt or Few just elects to not have him in for whatever reason? Can’t see the 8 foot kid on the bench? Any plausible solution on why one of most impactful guys is not in at crunch time? Seems odd and if I am in Chet’s corner I’m saying (wth)…. I sent the number one prospect in the country to Gonzaga and coach doesn’t have him in at the end of the game??? Hopefully it was a minor injury as an explanation and he will be ready to roll next game
    Good questions are worth asking twice.
    Default

    Haha didn’t realize your title was about Chet. Mods please merge. Thanks!
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by scott257
    Then there is Mr. TurnoverWatson.
    Watson had one turnover in 20 minutes together with 1 steal and one block. Also 1-1 from 3pt line.

    Also a key put back to score shortly after his turnover.
