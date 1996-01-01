Thread: Where Art Thou Chet?

Chet’s line. Why? Not a clue in any of the 4 game stories in the SR.
Great question. Hope someone asks
Does seem odd....
I suspect it has something to do with his shot selection from outside. I cringed when he chucked up a couple of those late three-pointers. Those were wasted possessions and unnecessary. That was a critical moment in the game when we had ‘Bama’s entire team in foul trouble. Those long rebounds became run-outs for their fast break.
It was a freshman mistake and a learning opportunity.
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
Perhaps your reference to “Mr. Turnover” is based on other games but last night he was solid on the court.
Tough loss.. good time of year to learn from these experiences.
Duke game thought Chet was held out too long despite foul trouble. Last night he didnt play for the last 6 minutes of the game. Anyones idea if he is hurt or Few just elects to not have him in for whatever reason? Cant see the 8 foot kid on the bench? Any plausible solution on why one of most impactful guys is not in at crunch time? Seems odd and if I am in Chets corner Im saying (wth) . I sent the number one prospect in the country to Gonzaga and coach doesnt have him in at the end of the game??? Hopefully it was a minor injury as an explanation and he will be ready to roll next game
