Thread: Toughness of Our Program

Toughness of Our Program
At what point do we start to question the toughness of our program? Toughness in terms of being able to hang with an athletic, tough nosed, physical team that plays as hard or harder.
WV 2018 (matthews last second winner)
Tennessee 2018
Florida state 2018
Texas tech 2019
Baylor 2021
Duke 2021
Alabama 2021
All teams that were talented, but not as talented as GU, but more importantly in my eyes, were tough, played physical and roughed the zags up a bit. That was 6 losses off the top of my head I could remember. I’m sure there are more.
Allow the zags to run their offense and its often Beethoven on the piano. Pure beauty. Push them around a little bit and problems seem to arise.
Clearly there’s a certain type of team that gives us challenges. Is it a lack of toughness? Lack of motivation to get psyched up before games against these teams? The lack of physical strength that we have compared to these teams? Mental toughness? The type of athletes we are recruiting? Or just coincidence all these types teams have beat us?
Count me as one who agrees with you
