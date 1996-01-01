Thread: Gonzaga vs Alabama Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga 82
Alabama 91
It's kind of hard to write about this game because it was one that did not look all that great, and especially in the first half when Gonzaga fell behind by 16 at the half. They looked better the second half and finally decided to fight for a change. As bad as the first half was they came back the second half and got Alabama's lead down to 4 points with 4 minutes to go in the game 76-72. But again they could not close the Deal, as Few might say, and Alabama did. Right after Gonzaga got the lead down to 4 points Alabama calls a time out and comes out and nails two threes in a row to get the lead back up 10, where it pretty much stay for the rest of the game. That is called CLOSING THE DEAL.
What was most frustrating to me is Gonzaga played without much passion througout the game, and I really don't understand that at all. They did not have any fight in them at all in the first half and it was Alabama who played really tough D against Gonzaga. The team had absolutely the most horrible cohesion or team chemistry that I've ever seen from a Zag team. And it showed at the foul line where they were 7-16....And it was Timme who did most of the damage at the foul line where he was 3-8 from the line and three of those misses were one and ones. The Zags didn't improve much more in the second half. They ended up 13 for 25 for just over 50%. Yes they missed 12 foul shots and 4 or 5 were the front end of one and ones.
To me Gonzaga appeared to have no confidence in this game at all. The misses at the foul line were certainly a good example, and the sloppy play. Gonzaga, in the last ten years, had been a team that could really pass the ball, and tonight we saw 0 of that. It was a picture of sloppy passes all not, and totally careless. And when I think of players with no passion, you all know who I think of. Besides Hickman's courageous play and shooting in the second half, the other thing that stood out in the secon half was Holmgren's defense. He is one player who will fight with everything he has, and on D he has a lot. He blocks shots, plugs up the basket, and just fights his ass off. When Gonzaga got the lead down to 4 with 4 min left guess what Few does? He takes Holmgren and Hickman out, and they were the two who were responsible for the comeback. When that happened I have to tell you, I immediately saidm THERE GOES THE GAME. Few, continues to want to play guys that he believes we do the job offensively, and does not put the emphasis on D that he needs to. And right after he pulls those two guys Alabama hits two threes and gets the lead up tp 10 again.
I am not impressed with the coaching at this point at all. The team has not been ready to play in the last two games, and to me that is all about coaching. Not X's and )'s but getting the team mentally ready to play.....I miss Tommy Lloyd.
