Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Gonzaga vs Alabama Post Game thoughts and analysis

  1. Today, 09:42 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,739

    Default Gonzaga vs Alabama Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 82
    Alabama 91
    It's kind of hard to write about this game because it was one that did not look all that great, and especially in the first half when Gonzaga fell behind by 16 at the half. They looked better the second half and finally decided to fight for a change. As bad as the first half was they came back the second half and got Alabama's lead down to 4 points with 4 minutes to go in the game 76-72. But again they could not close the Deal, as Few might say, and Alabama did. Right after Gonzaga got the lead down to 4 points Alabama calls a time out and comes out and nails two threes in a row to get the lead back up 10, where it pretty much stay for the rest of the game. That is called CLOSING THE DEAL.

    What was most frustrating to me is Gonzaga played without much passion througout the game, and I really don't understand that at all. They did not have any fight in them at all in the first half and it was Alabama who played really tough D against Gonzaga. The team had absolutely the most horrible cohesion or team chemistry that I've ever seen from a Zag team. And it showed at the foul line where they were 7-16....And it was Timme who did most of the damage at the foul line where he was 3-8 from the line and three of those misses were one and ones. The Zags didn't improve much more in the second half. They ended up 13 for 25 for just over 50%. Yes they missed 12 foul shots and 4 or 5 were the front end of one and ones.

    To me Gonzaga appeared to have no confidence in this game at all. The misses at the foul line were certainly a good example, and the sloppy play. Gonzaga, in the last ten years, had been a team that could really pass the ball, and tonight we saw 0 of that. It was a picture of sloppy passes all not, and totally careless. And when I think of players with no passion, you all know who I think of. Besides Hickman's courageous play and shooting in the second half, the other thing that stood out in the secon half was Holmgren's defense. He is one player who will fight with everything he has, and on D he has a lot. He blocks shots, plugs up the basket, and just fights his ass off. When Gonzaga got the lead down to 4 with 4 min left guess what Few does? He takes Holmgren and Hickman out, and they were the two who were responsible for the comeback. When that happened I have to tell you, I immediately saidm THERE GOES THE GAME. Few, continues to want to play guys that he believes we do the job offensively, and does not put the emphasis on D that he needs to. And right after he pulls those two guys Alabama hits two threes and gets the lead up tp 10 again.

    I am not impressed with the coaching at this point at all. The team has not been ready to play in the last two games, and to me that is all about coaching. Not X's and )'s but getting the team mentally ready to play.....I miss Tommy Lloyd.

    Go at it Zag fans

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:55 PM #2
    ZagsGoZags
    ZagsGoZags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    seattle, spokane
    Posts
    3,804

    Default

    we are loaded with 5 stars, but don't seem to operate as a team. I miss the offensive system and sets Few used to run. I wonder if we should reduce pick and roll and do more flex offense? We just aren't playing as a unit, it still feels like a bunch of individuals sometimes, more than a team. And Alabama, like most teams, was playing at a high level, probably one of the, if not the, best games they have had this year. I didn't see as much weak side defensive adjustments. By late Feb we ought to have more of a team aspect to our offensive and defensive performances. I too miss tommy.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:05 PM #3
    zagfan08
    zagfan08 is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    918

    Default

    Teams are smart and relentlessly attack our weakest defensive links. In the starting lineup that’s Bolton and Timme. I am honestly about done with Bolton—adds offensively but gives all of that away and then some defensively. Unfortunately, Bolton is one of a couple guys who actually makes shots.

    The offense is not right. We didn’t score from the 5:30 mark to the 1:00 mark of the 2H and struggled during a similar timeframe against Duke. It was nice to see Hickman make some plays to bring us back—if we are going to be good in March it will be with Hickman as an impact player.

    Our players are not especially consistent and the floor is glaring. Strawther, Nembhard, Timme all pretty up and down. Timme was not especially good again tonight despite going 10-19 from the field.

    Chet anchored the defense and dominated on that end in the 2H, which had limited Alabama to 30% shooting the first 15 minutes of the half or so. I have no idea why he didn’t play the last 6 plus minutes. Very bizarre.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:05 PM #4
    CB4
    CB4 is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2009
    Posts
    936

    Default

    Your comments about the lack of passion strike me as particularly true. Alabama had passion. Our guys think it should be easy. Seems like a lot of them think they have made it when they put the GU jersey on and the team has the top 10 ranking on the TV. Jalen had a drive that was contagious.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:16 PM #5
    demian
    demian is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    712

    Default

    Im going to try to adhere to the 24 hour cooling off period rule. I have nothing kind to say. And I am on the verge of disparaging some young men. So I better just take a time out. Mark Few though =
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 10:19 PM #6
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,919

    Default

    I just want to say out loud that free throws, when they go in the basket, actually make the score go up.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 10:20 PM #7
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    HenneZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Posts
    1,645

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CB4 View Post
    Your comments about the lack of passion strike me as particularly true. Alabama had passion. Our guys think it should be easy. Seems like a lot of them think they have made it when they put the GU jersey on and the team has the top 10 ranking on the TV. Jalen had a drive that was contagious.
    Bingo. We've been humbled the last 3 games, and will be humbled many more if we don't bring passion, intensity, and a blue collar mentality. This team lacks a real leader. Pangos, Karnowski, Nigel etc. I saw intensity and a smothering pace vs UCLA, not so much since. Lack of fluidity and ball movement. Shots being chucked up because we have no other option. We seem unsure, nervous and flat. We either pout, or decide to take this personal.
    America's Team!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 10:39 PM #8
    ZagHouse
    ZagHouse is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Jan 2009
    Posts
    318

    Default

    The two players who should be leading, Nemhard and Timme are struggling. It felt like Andrew only shot twice before a layup in the final minute. Hes looked pedestrian since Duke. Drew is forcing everything. Terrible passing. Trying to thread the needle when we just need a solid possession. I liken it to a QB throwing deep on a 3rd and 2. Just move the chains. What happened to passing out of the double to find an open look on the perimeter? Why does everything with Drew have to be in the key? I thought he had a 10 ft jumper even before his work during the offseason. None of our threes looked in rhythm (maybe Antons). Hickmans spurt saved us for a bit but it wasnt like his points came within the flow of the offense, almost as he decided to stray from the game plan and do his own thing. If Drew gets bottled up and has to either come back out to set a screen or dribbles and cant get a shot off, the team doesnt know what to do. No one seems to want to take the shot and that speaks to fear of the coaches.

    Im like many and am not sure why Holmgren didnt play at the end. I also think Duke and Alabama played with more passion. Our energy has been too reactive, almost like were on autopilot. Its almost like someone told Drew to stop celebrating and its killed his/the teams mojo.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 10:47 PM #9
    zagfan08
    zagfan08 is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    918

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagHouse View Post
    It’s almost like someone told Drew to stop celebrating and it’s killed his/the team’s mojo.
    This is a really good point. Drew has clearly toned it down after the Texas game, which admittedly was a little over the top. He hasn’t been the same since that game.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 10:47 PM #10
    WallaWallaZag
    WallaWallaZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,723

    Default

    timme didn't play great, but wasn't horrible...zags need to be able to win a game where he is just average. until the frosh develop more, nembhard has to be a double digit scorer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules