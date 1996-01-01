Thread: Post game radio GU-UA

-
The Zags will head back to Spokane with a 7-2 mark after losing their second game to a Top 20-opponent. Zags got within striking distance to 60-52 and cut the lead to 76-72 and went cold both times. Shackleford carried the offensive load in the first half, Davison in the second. After it was 76-72 Zags were 1-8 on there next 8 shots. Things went back and forth early, but Alabama opened up a double figure lead in the first half. The Zags just never could get over the hump. They couldn't make any plays. To come back from 18 you have to play nearly perfectly and the Zags didn't do that. When the Zags did make a run, the Tide didn't fold. GU knew Alabama shoots threes and they got open jump shot after open jump shot. There is a lot of learning to take from this game. GU actually had a better percentage from 3 at 39% to 38% but Alabama shot 34 3's to 23 for the Zags. Timme led the Zags with 23 but it took him 19 shots to get there. Strawther 13, Holmgren and Watson 10. Shackleford 28 Davison 20 and Quinerly 17. Alabama rebounds 43-42. GU's biggest halftime deficit since Feb 2009 vs. Memphis. Right now there are too many holes defensively and too many TO's. Morrison figures there is going to be a come to Jesus locker room from Few. He said I know we are still young in a lot of spots but the mistakes the Zags are making are not typical of a Few coached team. Everytime the Zags made a run, there was a careless pass from the Zags, or a miss at the front end of a 1 and 1. In big time games like this you can't make those kind of mistakes. Morrison said I go to the team breakfasts and practices and I know Few told them you have to run the 3 point shooters off the line and that didn't happen. And you can't stand there and stare at a shooter for 2 seconds and not make some kind of move and then bang goes another 3 pointer. That being said these are all things that can be cleaned up.
Timme did have his 9th double double of his career. And Hudson says there seems to be a little bit of lost confidence at the line, for Timme and the team. Teams with athletes like Duke and Alabama are figuring out how to defense Timme and the Zags. They have rotated defenders at him and he's really had to work. Morrison thought 23 and 10 is really good but he thought Timme was struggling a bit there in the first half trying to make too much happen when GU was falling behind. Hickman provided a nice spark in the second half. The bench actually shot pretty well for the game but other than Timme, the starters were Holmgren 3-9; Bolton 3-10; Nembhard 2-7 and Strawther 4-12. You have to get more than that from your starters, 12-38 won't win games.
Morrison noted he was just disappointed in the defense. He said the team was drilled the Tide shoots at least 30 threes a game and makes at least 10. That was a point of emphasis and still UA put up 34 and made 13 which was pretty much right on their numbers. GU was plus 13 on the boards coming in but Alabama was plus 8 in the first half and that's when they built that early lead. And that plus 8 occurred in the last 12 minutes in the first half. Of course, three point shot rebounds are hard to figure. Well that's pretty much it.
So, we won? Oh, a moral victory?
Thanks 116 - much appreciated as always.
I do have one question. Few has historically had poor 3 point defense. I don't know how all of the sudden after YEARS of not emphasizing 3 point D, do you all of the sudden expect the players to put up some sort of formidable 3 pt D?!?!
PS - Yes Jazz, it was like a victory, only different
