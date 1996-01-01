Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Make Your @#$! Free Throws ( Sam Cozza Memorial Thread )

  1. Today, 07:32 PM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,581

    Default Make Your @#$! Free Throws ( Sam Cozza Memorial Thread )

    13-25 ( 52%).

    That is all. . .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:36 PM #2
    ZagLawGrad's Avatar
    ZagLawGrad
    ZagLawGrad is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Posts
    6,900

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    13-25 ( 52%).

    That is all. . .
    Much bigger problems than FTs.
    "The best players will play. That's the way it will always be." Larry Bird
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:38 PM #3
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,279

    Default

    - it seems free throw makes or misses this year is a contagion.
    - if we make our first 5 of 6 the whole team is going to shoot well, but if we start 3 of 7, the whole team is going to shoot poorly that game.
    - thus i think it is all between the players ears, confidence vs. fear of failure.

    - what really hurts is all the front end 1 and 1 misses. i think 5.
    - alabama clearly was the better team, but one wonders could the zags have pulled this out if they were even or a basket behind most of the game instead of down double digits most of the time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:40 PM #4
    SunDevilGolfZag
    SunDevilGolfZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane
    Posts
    1,078

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    13-25 ( 52%).

    That is all. . .
    Well almost. Waiting until the second half to play hard is a problem too
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:49 PM #5
    zagfan1
    zagfan1 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    515

    Default

    Two things. For having 21 points or so this was Timme’s worst FT shooting efforts I have seen. Number 2, when we had them on the ropes in foul trouble no one did anything to take advantage of that.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 07:51 PM #6
    daskim
    daskim is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Posts
    226

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    13-25 ( 52%).

    That is all. . .
    And even that is a deceiving stat given how many times we missed the first FT of a one and one.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:06 PM #7
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,057

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan1 View Post
    Two things. For having 21 points or so this was Timme’s worst FT shooting efforts I have seen. Number 2, when we had them on the ropes in foul trouble no one did anything to take advantage of that.
    Not Few’s style.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 08:08 PM #8
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Zagceo is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Laguna
    Posts
    7,814

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Not Fews style.
    because? Doesnt cross his mind or its unfair?

    all I thought about at half
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 08:11 PM #9
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,057

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagceo View Post
    because? Doesn’t cross his mind or it’s unfair?

    all I thought about at half
    Unethical, I guess. Mark isn’t the most flexible, on the fly coach, you may have noticed.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 08:35 PM #10
    zagfan1
    zagfan1 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    515

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Unethical, I guess. Mark isn’t the most flexible, on the fly coach, you may have noticed.
    Just looking at stats and I hear yah. I know the low FT shooting won’t cut it and playing against a physical team that is packing it in where you have no outside shooting threat nor a great playmaker can be a very sobering thought. I remember when we had a player like Sacre we used to feed him and he would foul out the other team. This year we dont have those types of bigs. I guess when we had Karnowski we could do the same thing.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules