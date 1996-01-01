Thread: Make Your @#$! Free Throws ( Sam Cozza Memorial Thread )

13-25 ( 52%).
That is all. . .
13-25 ( 52%).
That is all. . .
- it seems free throw makes or misses this year is a contagion.
- if we make our first 5 of 6 the whole team is going to shoot well, but if we start 3 of 7, the whole team is going to shoot poorly that game.
- thus i think it is all between the players ears, confidence vs. fear of failure.
- what really hurts is all the front end 1 and 1 misses. i think 5.
- alabama clearly was the better team, but one wonders could the zags have pulled this out if they were even or a basket behind most of the game instead of down double digits most of the time.
Two things. For having 21 points or so this was Timme’s worst FT shooting efforts I have seen. Number 2, when we had them on the ropes in foul trouble no one did anything to take advantage of that.