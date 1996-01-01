Results 1 to 25 of 25

Thread: Are we missing Tommy?

    zagdontzig
    Default Are we missing Tommy?

    So much talent whats missing?
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
    NEC26
    Default

    We are missing a top shelf PG.
    ZagLawGrad
    Default

    No.
    "The best players will play. That's the way it will always be." Larry Bird
    gonstu
    Default

    Zags continue to get challenged by physical, aggressive defense.
    uZiGiZaG
    Default

    We are missing a player than can create their own shot off the dribble. Bad.


    Also, the turnovers are just bush league. Free Throws too. Terrible.
    NEC26
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by uZiGiZaG View Post
    We are missing a player than can create their own shot off the dribble. Bad.
    Specifically a PG that can create his own shot or hit a three with consistency.
    gonstu
    Default

    Agreed on the turnovers- some didn’t even seemed created by the defense? Weird how loose they’ve been with the ball.
    katman50
    Default

    No, not missing Tommy. Missing Kispert and Ayayi.
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by katman50 View Post
    No, not missing Tommy. Missing Kispert and Ayayi.
    ...and Jalen
    zagfan1
    Default

    NO
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    Default

    We are missing players who can create a shot. Teams have us figured out. We will shoot poorly from outside, they will pack it in. They will hold there ground against the moves Timme makes, he then either chucks it up or forces a pass. I miss the flow and chemistry we are used to seeing. This team lacked passion from the start tonight.
    America's Team!
    zagfan08
    Default

    I don’t think we have all that much talent to be honest. Who can beat their man 1 on 1 in the half court for a bucket? Who can make a 3 with consistency? Our system can get us a bunch of good looks but at some point we need individual playmaking and it’s just absent. We’ll put up a bunch of points but when we need to score (last 6 minutes against Duke and Alabama) we can’t manufacture enough quality looks.
    bartruff1
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by katman50 View Post
    No, not missing Tommy. Missing Kispert and Ayayi.
    And Suggs...
    DZ's Avatar
    DZ
    Default

    Tonight we missed everything, so it's kind of an open question.

    We missed 3s, we missed front ends, we missed assignments, we missed ANY 3 pt defense, this was our worst game in quite some time.

    But we learned a lot. We learned we are not a top 5 team, not now. We have a TON of work to do to even consider a one seed bc I see us getting beat at least once, maybe twice in conference.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
    daskim
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagdontzig View Post
    So much talent whats missing?
    The three point shooting of Kispert and leadership.

    The incredibly significant things that Ayayi did at key times in a game.

    The will to win and raw ability of Jalen Suggs.
    GonzaGAW
    Default

    - right on DZ
    - this game (and the last 3) are a wake up call. gu has a lot to fix and may need another 15 or 20 games to get it fixed.
    - presently this team could not advance past the sweet 16. too many good teams out there with superior scoring guards and strong interior defenses.
    CCS050
    Default

    Where was Few??? One can only wonder!!!!
    SunDevilGolfZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan08 View Post
    I don’t think we have all that much talent to be honest. Who can beat their man 1 on 1 in the half court for a bucket? Who can make a 3 with consistency? Our system can get us a bunch of good looks but at some point we need individual playmaking and it’s just absent. We’ll put up a bunch of points but when we need to score (last 6 minutes against Duke and Alabama) we can’t manufacture enough quality looks.
    Nolan Hickman
    v13311
    Default

    How many one and one's did we miss. Lots of front end one's too. Watson has no confidence to create a shot and he can't move his feet to stop a drive, Timme - Where was he? Too many dribbles as soon as we catch the ball instead of looking for the pass first. Totally disappointed with tonight's showcase event. A whole lot of work on fundamentals resulting in improvement this team has to do to compete. Yes, we miss Tommy.
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    It’s foolish to think losing such an asset causes no harm.
    White lightning's Avatar
    White lightning
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by katman50 View Post
    No, not missing Tommy. Missing Kispert and Ayayi.
    Exactly

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    spike_jr
    Default

    We are fundamentally unsound and that is troubling. I'm not sure how much impact or influence TL may have had with this crew.
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Alabama shot very well in the first half and answered the Zags' runs in the second. Alabama has two scorers and the rest of the team is opportunistic. They seemed to have unlimited fouls to give, and played like. There was a lot of grabbing and bumping out there. On the offensive end, I don't know if they had one possession that they didn't use a moving screen.

    Meanwhile, the Zags forced a lot more passes than normal and took more bad shots than they typically do. A few made free throws or a 3s would have put some game pressure on Alabama. They almost folded, but hit back-to-back 3s at the end to distance themselves and ultimately put the Zags away.

    I credit Alabama for playing well. I really don't like their offense and don't see them beating multiple good teams in a row in the tournament.

    Chet needs to hit 1-2 threes a game if he is going to shoot for of them every game. It really hurt against Duke and Alabama.

    Hickman almost was the hero this game, If they Zags had one, I would have credited him for that.
    FloridaZagFan
    Default

    Just pressure the heck out of Nemby right at the start of the game and the rhythm and flow of the offense is off. That UCLA game he just controlled the flow, he knocked down shots and got to the basket under control he looked like a world beater also had a lot more room to operate. These last three games look like the Baylor game. Alabama just to much speed on defense never any clear lanes guards have to fight through traffic and can't finish. 13 missed free throws is awful. If we do so many things below average something has to be outstanding and it wasn't.
    So many expectations this year. I guess patience is required with all the new pieces. I dont think 2 losses in the non confrence was totally unexpected with that schedule but it doesn't make it any easier when your watching it unfold.
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by FloridaZagFan View Post
    Just pressure the heck out of Nemby right at the start of the game and the rhythm and flow of the offense is off. That UCLA game he just controlled the flow, he knocked down shots and got to the basket under control he looked like a world beater also had a lot more room to operate. These last three games look like the Baylor game. Alabama just to much speed on defense never any clear lanes guards have to fight through traffic and can't finish. 13 missed free throws is awful. If we do so many things below average something has to be outstanding and it wasn't.
    So many expectations this year. I guess patience is required with all the new pieces. I don't think 2 losses in the non conference was totally unexpected with that schedule but it doesn't make it any easier when your watching it unfold.
    The Zags are beautiful to watch when the refs allow freedom of movement. This had the look of a tournament game. It's sad that the winners in March come down to who can bump and grab most effectively but that's what these games come down to. (I'm really starting to dislike seeing blond-hair ref because he seems to call a lot of these physical games).

    I agree with everything you said. The free throw shooting was atrocious, and the stats don't tell the whole story of missed front-ends of 1-and-1s.
