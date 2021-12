Originally Posted by john montana Originally Posted by

Featured how? Chet’s not the kind of player (at this point) that you just dump it to on the low post. He can’t hold position or back guys down and if they get into his body he can’t lift for turnarounds.



He’s unreal on defense and smart on offense, but I don’t see how you can “feature” him at this point. Maybe put him in more ball screens for pick and pops etc, but he isn’t exactly shooting the lights out. I love the kid, just don’t see how you can feature him and have him get you 25 a game.