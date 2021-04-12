Thread: Game Thread: Alabama, Battle in Seattle - 12.4.2021

The Battle in Seattle returns with a bang as the Gonzaga Bulldogs tackle the Crimson Tide hoopsters. Alabama fans are going to be overwhelming more occupied with the Bulldogs the Tide is tackling in the SEC Football Championship game. That looks to be a real battle as well.
Anyway, this is Alabama’s first ranked opponent of the season. They have racked up impressive statistics against some run of the mill (at best) opponents and struggled with decent opponents, including a loss to Iona.
Zags need to realize, after the Tarleton St game, any team can beat them and come out snarling.
Tip:8:00 PM Eastern, 5:00 PM Pacific
TV: ESPN2
Video stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/...7-abbe103d4b48
Audio stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503
Live stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=380833