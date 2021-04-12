Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Game Thread: Alabama, Battle in Seattle - 12.4.2021

  1. Today, 02:43 PM #1
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    16,904

    Default Game Thread: Alabama, Battle in Seattle - 12.4.2021

    The Battle in Seattle returns with a bang as the Gonzaga Bulldogs tackle the Crimson Tide hoopsters. Alabama fans are going to be overwhelming more occupied with the Bulldogs the Tide is tackling in the SEC Football Championship game. That looks to be a real battle as well.

    Anyway, this is Alabama’s first ranked opponent of the season. They have racked up impressive statistics against some run of the mill (at best) opponents and struggled with decent opponents, including a loss to Iona.

    Zags need to realize, after the Tarleton St game, any team can beat them and come out snarling.

    Tip:8:00 PM Eastern, 5:00 PM Pacific

    TV: ESPN2

    Video stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/...7-abbe103d4b48
    Audio stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503

    Live stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=380833
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:03 PM #2
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    not in Spokane
    Posts
    1,241

    Default

    KGA radio is now hot. Thank you internet radio, for caring about out of market fans. Go Huddy, go Ammo!
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:10 PM #3
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    17,461

    Default

    Huddy and Ammo pre-game show: https://tunein.com/radio/KGA-1510-s32766/
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:18 PM #4
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    16,904

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNative View Post
    Huddy and Ammo pre-game show: https://tunein.com/radio/KGA-1510-s32766/
    Thanks, ZN!
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 04:35 PM #5
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,574

    Default

    Wild Turkey 101 Rye and Seven time. #GoZags
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules