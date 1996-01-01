Thread: It's a special Game Day Gonzaga vs Alabama

Originally Posted by TexasZagFan Originally Posted by

Reborn, I'm not sure if I have a favorite or lucky item of Zag wear.



I do know of the t-shirt that has demons: the shirt I bought in Houston when the Zags played Duke. I wore it last Friday, hoping to drive the demons out, to no avail. I'm not sure if that shirt will ever be worn again when the Zags are playing.



O/T, today is the 65th Anniversary of the Million Dollar Quartet, a jam session at Sun Studio in Memphis: Carl Perkins, Elvis, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis. Due to contractual constraints, recordings could not be sold until after Elvis died. The tour of Sun Studio is short, but great look into the beginnings of rock and roll.