Thread: It's a special Game Day Gonzaga vs Alabama

It's a special Game Day Gonzaga vs Alabama
Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day the best day of the week. Today it's Gonzaga vs Alabama at 5 pm on ESPN2. So get your best Zag gear on and get ready to Rock and Roll. I.ve been wearing two old Zag shirts, maybe 4 years old. One is a short sleeve and one long. Both Gonzaga The short sleeve is my favorite,
What's your favorite, or luckiest, Zag thing?
The game today should be another really good one. It's being played in Seattle. I hear the game is sold out so it should be rockin in there tonight. Alabama is ranked 11th in Ken Pom. So it's going to be a tough game. It should be a really good game to enjoy as it will be played at a fast pace. So enjoy it. Have fun, and root like hell.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!