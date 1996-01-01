Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: It's a special Game Day Gonzaga vs Alabama

  1. Today, 10:15 AM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,738

    Default It's a special Game Day Gonzaga vs Alabama

    Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day the best day of the week. Today it's Gonzaga vs Alabama at 5 pm on ESPN2. So get your best Zag gear on and get ready to Rock and Roll. I.ve been wearing two old Zag shirts, maybe 4 years old. One is a short sleeve and one long. Both Gonzaga The short sleeve is my favorite,

    What's your favorite, or luckiest, Zag thing?

    The game today should be another really good one. It's being played in Seattle. I hear the game is sold out so it should be rockin in there tonight. Alabama is ranked 11th in Ken Pom. So it's going to be a tough game. It should be a really good game to enjoy as it will be played at a fast pace. So enjoy it. Have fun, and root like hell.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:38 AM #2
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,609

    Default

    Reborn, I'm not sure if I have a favorite or lucky item of Zag wear.

    I do know of the t-shirt that has demons: the shirt I bought in Houston when the Zags played Duke. I wore it last Friday, hoping to drive the demons out, to no avail. I'm not sure if that shirt will ever be worn again when the Zags are playing.

    O/T, today is the 65th Anniversary of the Million Dollar Quartet, a jam session at Sun Studio in Memphis: Carl Perkins, Elvis, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis. Due to contractual constraints, recordings could not be sold until after Elvis died. The tour of Sun Studio is short, but great look into the beginnings of rock and roll.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:58 AM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,023

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Reborn, I'm not sure if I have a favorite or lucky item of Zag wear.

    I do know of the t-shirt that has demons: the shirt I bought in Houston when the Zags played Duke. I wore it last Friday, hoping to drive the demons out, to no avail. I'm not sure if that shirt will ever be worn again when the Zags are playing.

    O/T, today is the 65th Anniversary of the Million Dollar Quartet, a jam session at Sun Studio in Memphis: Carl Perkins, Elvis, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis. Due to contractual constraints, recordings could not be sold until after Elvis died. The tour of Sun Studio is short, but great look into the beginnings of rock and roll.
    Now, Billion Dollar Quartet.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:07 AM #4
    zagfan1
    zagfan1 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    510

    Default

    I have a black Gonzaga hat that I have been wearing to all the big games since the 2016/2017 season. That hat has a good record.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules