Other Games: SAT - 12. 04. 21
If college football is not your thing, there's a wide range of hoops available on Saturday. . .I hope the Sunday Sports Section in the Alabama newspapers are reporting TWO Crimson Tide losses.
WCC
#12 BYU @ Missouri State - 1:00 - CBSSN
SMC @ Colorado State - 1:00 - STADIUM / MARQUEE
LA Tech @ SCU - 2:00 - WCCN
LMU @ Long Beach St - 4:00 - ESPN+
PAC @ CSU Fullerton - 5:00 - ESPN+
UNLV @ USF - 7:00 - WCCN
Top 25 / Others
9:00
St. Joes @ #6 Villanova - FS1
#18 Memphis @ Ole Miss - ESPN2
Nyack @ #25 Seton Hall - FS2
Nebraska @ Indiana - BTN
Marquette @ #23 Wisconsin - 9:30 - FOX
San Diego State @ #24 Michigan - 10:00 - CBS
11:00
#13 Tenn @ Colorado - FS1
Yale @ #21 Auburn - ESPNU
Rhode Island @ Providence - CBSSN
Louisville @ NC State - ESPN2
Wake For @ VA Tech - ACCN
1:00
Little Rock @ #10 Arkansas - SECN
Grambling @ #17 UConn - FS2
Syracuse @ Florida State - ACCN
2:00
Ark-PB @ #4 Baylor - Big12/ESPN+
Toledo @ #22 Michigan St - BTN
#20 USC @ WSU 3:00 - PAC12
#19 Iowa State @ Creighton - FS1
FULL DIV I SLATE: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11204/group/50
Enjoy your day.
