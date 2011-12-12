Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Joey Brackets's latest...

    Kiddwell
    Smile Joey Brackets's latest...

    Oops, Zags "only" the third One Seed this time.


    https://www.espn.com/espn/feature/st...ness-men-field



    :]

    <It's the end of the world as I know it, but I feel fine. Well, 'cept for Pickle's Dook as the second One Seed.>
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    sittingon50
    4 WCC teams in. I like it, as does the league accountant.
    But we don't play nobody.
    Rangerzag's Avatar
    Rangerzag
    This week Joey thinks the WCC will provide 4 contestants but the Pac 12 only 3.
    "thnk god for few" jazzdelmar(12/12/11 12:50pm)
    "When most of us couldn't buy a basket. Where do we get off anyway?!" siliconzag (11/17/06 5:45:41 pm)
    I am monitoring the price of a donut
