Thread: Joey Brackets's latest...

Oops, Zags "only" the third One Seed this time.
https://www.espn.com/espn/feature/st...ness-men-field
:]
<It's the end of the world as I know it, but I feel fine. Well, 'cept for Pickle's Dook as the second One Seed.>
Oops, Zags "only" the third One Seed this time.
https://www.espn.com/espn/feature/st...ness-men-field
:]
<It's the end of the world as I know it, but I feel fine. Well, 'cept for Pickle's Dook as the second One Seed.>
Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
4 WCC teams in. I like it, as does the league accountant.
But we don't play nobody.
This week Joey thinks the WCC will provide 4 contestants but the Pac 12 only 3.
.
.
.
"thnk god for few" jazzdelmar(12/12/11 12:50pm)
.
"When most of us couldn't buy a basket. Where do we get off anyway?!" siliconzag (11/17/06 5:45:41 pm)
.
I am monitoring the price of a donut
.