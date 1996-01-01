-
Results of Winning the Rainbow Wahine Tournament
Let's start with the least important of the polls, College Insiders Top-25 Mid-Majors. Due to their two victories over two ranked teams this past week, undefeated BYU is the new #1 with 24 of the 31 first place votes. Undefeated FGCU is ranked #2 with 6 first place votes and Missouri State (4-2) is ranked #3 with 1 first place vote. The Lady Zags remained at #4, 33 points behind two loss Missouri State.
Link: https://www.collegeinsider.com/womens-mid-major-top-25
The news was a little better on the two National Polls. In the AP (writers) Top-25 poll, Gonzaga went from 1 vote to 7 votes resulting in an improvement from the high 30's to #33 this week. Still got a ways to go with the writers. In the USA Today (coach's) Top-25 poll, Gonzaga now has 51 votes (only 8 votes out of 25th) and is ranked #27. BYU is currently ranked #21 in the AP poll and #23 in the coach's poll despite beating two ranked teams last week.
Link: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-basketball/rankings
The news is better on the bracketology front. ESPN's bracketologist, Charlie Creme has moved the Lady Zags from #2 in the category of "Next Four Out" up to #2 in the category of "Last Four In", a total of 8 spots. Currently Gonzaga is one of the teams taking advantage of the Women's NCAA tournament committee's decision to add four additional teams (up to 68) for this year's tournament. Charlie currently has GU ranked as a #11 seed having to play a play-in game against Northwestern but in the Spokane side of the bracket. Something that is inexplicable in Creme's poll is that he shows GU as the automatic qualifier (over BYU) despite the fact that BYU is seed #5 in his bracket (typo?). The good news is that currently we are "in" and now just have to hold on to our seeding instead of having to fight our way in. We play WSU (#10 seed) once and BYU (#5 seed) twice in the remainder of the season. No other teams remaining on our schedule are seeded at this point although Montana (#16 seed) is currently shown as the automatic qualifier from the Big Sky.
Link: http://www.espn.com/womens-college-b...l/bracketology
So it is not all bad news from the national pundits. If the ladies can keep the train on the track and let the teams above them continue to beat up on themselves, the opportunity exists to move up the board. However, the margin, currently, to make the NCAA tournament is very slim and will not tolerate even a minor misstep.
It starts tonight ladies, time to corral the Lady Cowgirls.
GoZags,
ZagDad
