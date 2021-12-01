Bulldogs Graduating at a 98 Percent Success Rate

Columbia, Dartmouth, Duke, Harvard, Holy Cross, La Salle, Lafayette and Yale all had a 99 percent graduation rate.For comparison with Div. 1 student-athletes, the Federal Graduation Rate is 69 percent and the NCAA GSR average is 90 percent, while the West Coast Conference average is at 92 percent., includingVolleyball also achieved the 100-percent GSR score honor.Eleven of GU's 13 countable programs finished above the national average in their respective sports. Nine of those teams finished at least five percentage points better.According to the NCAA, the Division I Board of Directors created the GSR in 2002 in response to Division I college and university presidents who wanted data that more accurately reflected the mobility of college students beyond what the federal graduation rate measures. The federal rate counts as an academic failure any student who leaves a school, no matter whether he or she enrolls at another school. Also, the federal rate does not recognize students who enter school as transfer students. The GSR formula removes from the rate student-athletes who leave school while academically eligible and includes student-athletes who transfer to a school after initially enrolling elsewhere. This calculation provides a more accurate appraisal of student-athlete success.