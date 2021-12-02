Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Other Games: THUR - 12. 02. 21

  1. Today, 07:47 AM #1
    Default Other Games: THUR - 12. 02. 21

    Pretty slim pickings today. A game of note:

    The Gaels travel to Utah State today and can be seen on CBSSN beginning at 6:00 PT. The Aggies are 6 -1, having won 6 straight since dropping their opener to the Aggies of UC Davis on November 9th.

    This will be St. Mary's first true road game of the season.

    Rest of the schedule is here:

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11202/group/50

    and includes Eastern Washington hosting Southern Utah, a match-up of .500 teams.

    Weather here is nice enough for golf so that's what I'll be doing later this morning. Have a good day.
  2. Today, 07:50 AM #2
    Default

    No Tommy today, grrrr, would have watched that game. Hope UW gets their COVID issues in check before they play us.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
