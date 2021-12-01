RV/RV WBB Hosts Wyoming this Friday

This will be the only Mountain West team Gonzaga faces during the regular seasonRV/RV Gonzaga (6-1, 0-0 WCC) vs. Wyoming (3-3)FRIDAY, DEC. 3 | 6 P.M. | McCARTHEY ATHLETIC CENTER | SPOKANETELEVISION: WCC NetworkLIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS | 94.1 AM or 790 AM KJRB- The Gonzaga Bulldogs host Wyoming on Friday, Dec. 3.- Gonzaga is coming off a dominant performance at the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Zags were crowned the champions of the tournament after defeating Utah, Eastern Illinois and Hawaii. The average margin of victory for Gonzaga was 19.3 points. Junior Kaylynne Truong was named the tournament MVP and senior Melody Kempton was named to the All-Tournament team.- Despite having to sit out last game due to an injury, junior Kayleigh Truong leads the team in scoring with averaging 12 points a game. Her sister, Kaylynne, is right behind her with averaging 11.9 points within seven games of play.- GU is forcing an average of 13.7 turnovers per game and a total of 96 so far this season.- The Zags are averaging 40 rebounds a game and a 13.1 rebound margin, which ranks 13th in the nation.- Offensively, Gonzaga averages 71.6 points per game.- Wyoming is coming off an 81-51 win over Denver as the team competed in the Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic. The Cowgirls also faced Tulane in the same tournament and fell 73-67.- Gonzaga has five more non-conference games before starting WCC play on December 30 at home against San Francisco.- Wyoming is the only Mountain West team that the Zags will face in the regular season this year.- The Cowgirls are 1-1 on the road this year and 0-1 in neutral sites.- The Bulldogs will face six teams that were part of the 2021 NCAA Tournament during the 2021-22 campaign.- Last season, the Zags advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth-straight year under head coach Lisa Fortier.- Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letterwinners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' fifth consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title.-The Zags won their ninth WCC Tournament Title in 2021 with a thrilling victory over BYU in the championship game.- Wyoming played three consecutive RMAC opponents to begin the season, opening with exhibition contests against Colorado Christian and CU-Colorado Springs. The Cowgirls openedthe regular season with victory over CSU Pueblo. Chadron State was the fourth RMAC team UW faced in 2021-22.- Wyoming welcomes three newcomers to the 2021-22 squad in freshmen Tess Barnes (Gisborne, Australia), Allyson Fertig (Glendo, Wyo.) and Emily Mellema (Lynden, Wash.)- The Cowgirls welcome back a trio of starters from last season in Tommi Olson, Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann. The trio has combined for 159 career starts and 229 games played.- UW returns a ton of production from last season. The Cowgirls return over 78 percent of its scoring, 79 percent of its rebounding and nearly 88 percent of its assist production from 2020-21.- The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team put together an impressive offensive display Saturday afternoon on the road, as they defeated Denver 81-51 in the closing game of the Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic. The 81 points by the Cowgirls sets a season-best for them in scoring, as did the 30-point margin of victory.