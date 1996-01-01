WBB to Participate in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis
The Zags will be part of the second Battle 4 Atlantis tournament for women's basketball
PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas The Gonzaga women's basketball team will be traveling to paradise next year right before Thanksgiving.
The Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis had a debut of its first-ever women's tournament this year and the 2022 edition will continue in Paradise Island. During the week of Thanksgiving 2022, Battle 4 Atlantis welcomes eight women's programs Nov. 19-21.
The field includes Gonzaga, Louisville, Marquette, Rutgers, South Dakota State, UCLA, Tennessee and Texas.
This marks the second year in a row that the Zags travel to a tropical Thanksgiving tournament as Gonzaga just came home from the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Bulldogs came back as champions and went 3-0 against Eastern Illinois, Hawaii and Utah.
Ticket Information
Ticket and more information can be found at www.atlantisbahamas.com/b4a
.
About the Venue
Atlantis Paradise Island is a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas. A dynamic destination that launched over 25 years ago as a first-of-its-kind modern marvel of nature and engineering, Atlantis is tied to a meaningful connection with the ocean, Bahamian culture, and the spirit of its beloved team members. The resort's new, immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of The Bahamas.
Atlantis features six unique places to stay, from the iconic The Royal to The Beach, The Coral, and Harborside Resort to the luxury accommodations at The Cove, Health Security VERIFIED by Forbes Travel Guide The Reef. The resort centered around Aquaventure, an innovative, 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides, pools, and white sand beaches.
Home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, over 50,000 marine animals from 250 species make their home in ocean-fed environments. From unparalleled meeting and convention space to the well-appointed Atlantis Marina accommodating yachts up to 220 feet overlooking Marina Village, a Bahamian marketplace, the Atlantis experiences are endless. Additional resort amenities include the 30,000 sq ft tranquil Mandara Spa, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, and CRUSH, a nightclub for teens.
The award-winning 18-hole Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, renowned Atlantis Casino, and duty-free shopping complemented by restaurants and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu, by Nobu Matsuhisa; Olives, by Todd English and Casa D'Angelo by Angelo Elia. Dolphin Cay, the resort's 14-acre marine mammal habitat, is an advanced marine education center and animal rescue rehabilitation hospital whose first residents include 17 rescue dolphins from Hurricane Katrina. Visitors to Dolphin Cay can participate in creative, non-disruptive "interactions" that build real awareness, stir emotion, and help fund the resort's conservation efforts. A portion of the cost of each interaction and those offered through Atlantis Marine Adventures goes back to the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF), the resort's nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.