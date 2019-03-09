Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Most Watched Game Since March 2019

    Zagdawg
    Default Most Watched Game Since March 2019

    Stephen Wiseman
    @stevewisemanNC
    · 24m
    Per @ESPN, last Friday's @DukeMBB vs @ZagMBB drew 2.8 million viewers with peak audience of 3.1 million. Most watched college basketball game on any network since March 9, 2019.
    That morsel won’t go unnoticed among the powers that be in conference realignment discussions.
    And at that hour? Crazy.
    Zagdawg
    Someone was saying that our Final 4 game and championship games were some of the biggest draws in the dance in more recent years also. The good fan draw/visibility will hopefully help the players earn some additional $ with their name/image/likeness contracts.
