Thread: Is the Timme/Holmgren lineup over, or is it too soon to tell?

  Today, 02:14 PM #1
    scrooner
    Is the Timme/Holmgren lineup over, or is it too soon to tell?

    From Evanmiya.com:



    It's still pretty early and there isn't a big enough sample size for some of these lineups, but his metrics say that our most-used lineup is just so-so compared to other lineups we've thrown out.
  Today, 03:12 PM #2
    TexasZagFan
    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    From Evanmiya.com:



    It's still pretty early and there isn't a big enough sample size for some of these lineups, but his metrics say that our most-used lineup is just so-so compared to other lineups we've thrown out.
    Slow news day?
  Today, 03:27 PM #3
    scrooner
    Whoops, thought I was in the GU discussion forum!
  Today, 03:58 PM #4
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    Whoops, thought I was in the GU discussion forum!
    Missed the fork in the road?
  Today, 04:09 PM #5
    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    From Evanmiya.com:



    It's still pretty early and there isn't a big enough sample size for some of these lineups, but his metrics say that our most-used lineup is just so-so compared to other lineups we've thrown out.
    Probably too early still, coupled with the fact the Holmgren, for all his gifts, is still a freshman and is learning his place in the system. It certainly will be interesting to see where this stacks up at the end of the season, though.

    My hope is that Dom is able to get back and into playing shape by the start of conference play; having a guard that consistently demands attention on the 3pt line would do wonders for the inside game.
  Today, 04:10 PM #6
    Looks like the team fares better with Bolton in the lineup. That’s the main takeaway given the data IMO
  Today, 04:14 PM #7
    Interesting statistics.

    Don't see where it really accounts for the circumstance of the game. For example, is the highest rating lineup only playing at less crucial times?
