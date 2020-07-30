Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Victor Wembanyama - 'Unicorn times 10'

  1. Today, 11:35 AM #1
    Spike#1
    Spike#1 is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Posts
    483

    Default Victor Wembanyama - 'Unicorn times 10'

    Posting this here, just because I'm not certain if GU is actively pursuing this guy. If we're not, we should be. Not the big bruiser many on the board, including myself, think we need, but I sure wouldn't say no if he wanted to be a Zag. Get this guy on campus, even if it's just for a visit!

    Meet 16-year-old French prospect Victor Wembanyama: 'Unicorn times 10'

    If you do not know the name Victor Wembanyama, it is worth dropping everything to learn about the 16-year-old, 7-foot-3 big from France.

    https://hoopshype.com/2020/07/30/vic...yZt-wD-dTnseug

    This is an article from July 2020, and it makes me think he might have been mentioned on the GU Boards in the past.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:37 PM #2
    zagamatic
    zagamatic is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Posts
    1,356

    Default

    It says towards the bottom of the article that it's unlikely that he'll go the college basketball route, but rather he'll likely turn pro with the same team and get paid to play til he's old enough for the NBA draft. Sure would like to see him in a Zags uniform nonetheless.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:46 PM #3
    Spike#1
    Spike#1 is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Posts
    483

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagamatic View Post
    It says towards the bottom of the article that it's unlikely that he'll go the college basketball route, but rather he'll likely turn pro with the same team and get paid to play til he's old enough for the NBA draft. Sure would like to see him in a Zags uniform nonetheless.
    That's my fault, missed that in the article, or just didn't read the whole thing. My bad.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:53 PM #4
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,044

    Default

    Feels more likely that he would go to Arizona if anything :P
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules