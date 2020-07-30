Thread: Victor Wembanyama - 'Unicorn times 10'

Posting this here, just because I'm not certain if GU is actively pursuing this guy. If we're not, we should be. Not the big bruiser many on the board, including myself, think we need, but I sure wouldn't say no if he wanted to be a Zag. Get this guy on campus, even if it's just for a visit!
Meet 16-year-old French prospect Victor Wembanyama: 'Unicorn times 10'
If you do not know the name Victor Wembanyama, it is worth dropping everything to learn about the 16-year-old, 7-foot-3 big from France.
https://hoopshype.com/2020/07/30/vic...yZt-wD-dTnseug
This is an article from July 2020, and it makes me think he might have been mentioned on the GU Boards in the past.