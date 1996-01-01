10 year contract....

Lincoln Riley USC contract details

- $110 million

- USC buying both his homes in Norman for $500,000 over asking ($1 million bonus)

- Buying a $6 million home in LA for him

- Unlimited use of the private jet 24/7 for family

the million dollar bonus over paying for homes is a new one.
$6 mil house in LA gets nice place in Palisades.
Unlimited plane nice helicopter would have been more practical.
Life in the fast lane.