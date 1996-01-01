-
Lincoln Riley Deal
10 year contract....
Lincoln Riley USC contract details
- $110 million
- USC buying both his homes in Norman for $500,000 over asking ($1 million bonus)
- Buying a $6 million home in LA for him
- Unlimited use of the private jet 24/7 for family
the million dollar bonus over paying for homes is a new one.
$6 mil house in LA gets nice place in Palisades.
Unlimited plane nice helicopter would have been more practical.
Life in the fast lane.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules