Thread: Gonzaga vs Tarleton Your thoughts and Analyses of the game

    Default Gonzaga vs Tarleton Your thoughts and Analyses of the game

    Gonzag 64
    Tarleton 55

    I did not see the game so I really dont have much to say. I just wanted to get this posted so those of you who did see it can go at it. I followed the game on ESPN play by play and the stats page. It looked like a really really bad game for Gu. I am glad I never saw it. Looks like Bolton and Hickman did pretty well statistically. But the stats are really bad.

    16 turnovers again.
    47% shooting for the game
    21% shooting from behind the 3 point line. Gonzaga makes 4 threes.
    58 % from the line pretty poor for gonzaga


    the 16 turnovers look really bad again as does the real poor 3 point shooting

    Ok Have fun

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!!
    Default

    Really weird game. Gonzaga loses one of the most beautiful games played this year on Friday and then wins one of the ugliest games of the year on Monday.
    
    - Gandalf the Grey
    



    Foo Time
    Default

    Ughhh. Yeah I got nothing. Let's do better next game.
    
    Default

    Ugly game. I Wish you'd watched it, Reborn, because I think if there was something redeeming in the Zags performance, you'd point it out. Ugh.
    
    
    Default

    WOW, that was ugly................

    Nobody got hurt, we won.

    Chet and Rasir played well. The other guys, not so much. Lots to work on, especially TO's.

    Go ZAGS
    Default

    I'm having a hard time putting words down. I will point out the obvious. Our 3 pt shooting and turnovers will make for a long year. Tonight's game will be several WCC games if we don't play Gonzaga ball.
    
    Default

    Well I will say a couple things. I feel it's partially my fault. I never wore any Zag gear all day. And really didn't even put anything on until half time. I finally realized at the half that it was my fault so I got my lucky GU shirt and put it on, and we gradually pulled away. I also didn't post my thread on It's Game Day The best day of the week. No one has been viewing anyway so I thought why do it. Now I know why.

    The second thing is that I think Root is pathetic This is the second time that a GU game was lied up to be aired on my cable TV channel but instead of showing the GU game they showed Portland vs Utah and portland gets beat by like 20. I need to say something to someone because I am payin Xtra for Root.

    Love you ZN'

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!!
    Default

    Nembhard and timme are a rollercoaster. They can play so well and then they can also play like garbage. There is no pick and roll game anywhere from anyone. There is no crisp passing from anyone. Every single guy on the team is hesitating instead of committing to the instinctual pass. Don’t know if it’s lack of trust in their teammates or lack of self confidence but rewatch some minutes and you’ll see every pass is a “ready, should I do it? I think I should do it, ok, here it goes…”

    Three point shooting is a real problem.

    Not to pick on specific dudes, but Watson is an exercise in frustration.
    Default

    This was a game where hitting your threes and frees negates that kind of crazy swarming defense. We did not succeed in either regard.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by caduceus View Post
    This was a game where hitting your threes and frees negates that kind of crazy swarming defense. We did not succeed in either regard.
    Yep. And we will make it easy to plan for.
    
