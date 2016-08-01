Thread: Gonzaga vs Tarleton Your thoughts and Analyses of the game

Gonzaga vs Tarleton Your thoughts and Analyses of the game
Gonzag 64
Tarleton 55
I did not see the game so I really dont have much to say. I just wanted to get this posted so those of you who did see it can go at it. I followed the game on ESPN play by play and the stats page. It looked like a really really bad game for Gu. I am glad I never saw it. Looks like Bolton and Hickman did pretty well statistically. But the stats are really bad.
16 turnovers again.
47% shooting for the game
21% shooting from behind the 3 point line. Gonzaga makes 4 threes.
58 % from the line pretty poor for gonzaga
the 16 turnovers look really bad again as does the real poor 3 point shooting
Ok Have fun
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!