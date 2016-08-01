View Poll Results: Who is your BZ Bulldog?

  • Hickman

    0 0%

  • Strawther

    3 12.00%

  • Bolton

    6 24.00%

  • Holmgren

    16 64.00%

  • Write in

    0 0%
Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Tarleton State

  Today, 09:11 PM #1
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    16,888

    BZ Bulldog of the Game - Tarleton State

    This game was way more adventurous than expected with some definite power outages. But Zags prevail.

    So, who stood out for you?
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
  Today, 09:12 PM #2
    jsnider
    jsnider is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Arcadia, Calif.
    Posts
    294

    Default

    That was hard to watch. Ugly! Every team is going to watch this game. I cannot believe Tarleton State had so much an impact on our offense. What the hell was up with Timme?

    As high as I was after UCLA - I am as low as that after this game. We did not play tough.
    Love the Zags!!!
  Today, 09:12 PM #3
    Spink
    Spink is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Posts
    293

    Default

    Chet
  Today, 09:13 PM #4
    katman50
    katman50 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    The Rock
    Posts
    1,096

    Default

    None of the above.
  Today, 09:15 PM #5
    jim77
    jim77 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    2,043

    Default

    Im going with Chet.....I really like his "I'm effing way taller than you...and your going home with an "L" attitude.
  Today, 09:16 PM #6
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    16,888

    Default

    Rasir made the plays that finally gave the Zags a little distance.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
  Today, 09:21 PM #7
    tyra
    tyra is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,244

    Default

    Rasir has had a few games this year where he was a bit of an unheralded difference maker — including this one. What a great transfer!
  Today, 09:24 PM #8
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,989

    Default

    Vacated.
  Today, 09:28 PM #9
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,605

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Vacated.
    My vote goes to Billy Gillespie...the man can coach basketball. His players totally bought into his system.

    The other vote went to Chet. He was money down the stretch.
