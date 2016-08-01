Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Tarleton State

This game was way more adventurous than expected with some definite power outages. But Zags prevail.
So, who stood out for you?
Hickman
Strawther
Bolton
Holmgren
Write in
This game was way more adventurous than expected with some definite power outages. But Zags prevail.
So, who stood out for you?
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time
That was hard to watch. Ugly! Every team is going to watch this game. I cannot believe Tarleton State had so much an impact on our offense. What the hell was up with Timme?
As high as I was after UCLA - I am as low as that after this game. We did not play tough.
Love the Zags!!!
Chet
None of the above.
Im going with Chet.....I really like his "I'm effing way taller than you...and your going home with an "L" attitude.
Rasir made the plays that finally gave the Zags a little distance.
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time
Rasir has had a few games this year where he was a bit of an unheralded difference maker — including this one. What a great transfer!
Vacated.