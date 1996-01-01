Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Kaden Perry injury

  Today, 05:55 PM
    Zag_Dad's Avatar
    Zag_Dad
    Kaden Perry injury

    https://twitter.com/srjimm/status/14...983772164?s=21


    Hope its not his back and hope its not serious. Prayers up for this kid!
  Today, 05:59 PM
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Default

    Sucks
  Today, 07:33 PM
    Jedster
    Default

    According to Meehan twitter it's back spasms. Hopefully not related to his offseason/senior season issues.
  Today, 08:03 PM
    BayAreaZagFan's Avatar
    BayAreaZagFan
    Default

    Yes, hope it's nothing too bad. I think we'll need him this season.
    My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
