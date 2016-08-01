-
Game Thread: Tarleton State 11.29.2021
Zags MBB gets some active recovery at home after an extended and challenging stay in Vegas. I would expect to see the starters spend some time working on offensive execution so they can curb the TOs that plagued them against Duke. I also don't expect the Texans to get anything easy on the offensive end.
Tip: 10:00 PM Eastern, 7:00 PM Pacific
TV: KHQ/Root Sports
Video Stream: https://watchstadium.com/live/tarlet...te-at-gonzaga/ (Come on Stadium, let's get some extra resources on line to handle the load!)
Audio Stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503
Live Stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=377732
