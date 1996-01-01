Thread: Rankings 11/29

Duke 1, Purdue 2 and GU at 3.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cbs...d-gonzaga/amp/
Duke 1, Purdue 2 and GU at 3.
Also if note, BYU up to 12. TT with votes.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cbs...d-gonzaga/amp/
Can live with this.
USF now up from 1 to 7 points (3 total votes: 1 vote for 22, 1 vote for 24, and 1 vote for 25). Interestingly, votes came from writers in Colorado, Hawaii, and North Carolina.
https://collegepolltracker.com/baske...isco-dons/2021
Seth Davis should lose his voting rights with Ohio State at 13 and UNC at 21. Shame.
Arizona moved up as well. Hope they don't stumble against Illinois.
https://collegepolltracker.com/baske...is/2021/week-4
Were it not for an injury, Santa Clara might be undefeated and gaining votes as well. Look out for them in conference play (not to be all that competitive against GU, but could beat SMC)