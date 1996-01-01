Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Rankings 11/29

  Today, 09:53 AM #1
    ZagsObserver
    Default Rankings 11/29

    Duke 1, Purdue 2 and GU at 3.

    Also if note, BYU up to 12. TT with votes.

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cbs...d-gonzaga/amp/
  Today, 09:56 AM #2
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Default

    Alabama drops to 16

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/rankings
  Today, 09:58 AM #3
    zagdontzig's Avatar
    zagdontzig
    Default

    Alabama looks disappointing. I hope I'm not made to eat my words.
  Today, 10:02 AM #4
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    Default

    Can live with this.

    USF now up from 1 to 7 points (3 total votes: 1 vote for 22, 1 vote for 24, and 1 vote for 25). Interestingly, votes came from writers in Colorado, Hawaii, and North Carolina.
    https://collegepolltracker.com/baske...isco-dons/2021
  Today, 10:02 AM #5
    Spink
    Default

    Seth Davis should lose his voting rights with Ohio State at 13 and UNC at 21. Shame.
  Today, 10:05 AM #6
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    Arizona moved up as well. Hope they don't stumble against Illinois.
  Today, 10:05 AM #7
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Spink View Post
    Seth Davis should lose his voting rights with Ohio State at 13 and UNC at 21. Shame.
    His 25 are a travesty... littered with extreme picks

    https://collegepolltracker.com/baske...is/2021/week-4
  Today, 10:52 AM #8
    ZagsObserver
    Default

    Were it not for an injury, Santa Clara might be undefeated and gaining votes as well. Look out for them in conference play (not to be all that competitive against GU, but could beat SMC)
