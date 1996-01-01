-
What's Up with Callie Stokes?
Have noticed that Coach Fortier (CLF) has essentially emptied her bench with the exceptions of Payton Muma and Callie Stokes.
It has been reported that Coach Fortier wants to redshirt Payton this year so it makes sense that you would not play her.
However, I have not heard that CLF wants to redshirt Callie this year as well? Callie does not appear hurt as she is shown dancing on the sideline with Payton.
Does anybody know, if CLF is going to try and redshirt Callie this year as well?
ZagDad
