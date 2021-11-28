-
Other Games: SUN - 11. 28. 21
Bethune-Cookman @ #21 Seton Hall - 9:00 - FS1
Troy @ #23 Florida - 9:00 - SECN
#4 Kansas vs. Iona - 10:00 - ESPN
Pennsylvania @ #13 Arkansas - 1:00 - SECN
Dayton vs. Belmont - 1:00 - ESPN2
#7 Villanova vs. La Salle - 3:00 - ESPN2
CS-Northridge @ USD - 3:00 - WCCN
Miami vs. #10 Alabama - 3:30 - ESPNU
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...11128/group/50
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules