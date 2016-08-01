Thread: Building a bench

-
Building a bench
Its always mentioned that Coach Few needs to expand his bench.especially in big games.
A talented bench is beneficial. The obvious is dealing with foul trouble. Another is being able to rest players mentally and physically keeping them at there best for a season let alone the game.
It's hard to get meaningful playing time to advance bench players against top teams. They need to be able to be in the game long enough to develop and not hurt the team to much.
We have to realize they are not currently starters and have a role to play. It may be as a offensive or defensive substitute or just filling in to rest or protect a player in foul trouble. It's easy to expect these players to be able to fill in without a drop off but not realistic. Posters will say a certain player is killing us while in but demand more players to play during a game
When you drop in the bench in blow outs they never get to deal with true game pressure and playing with starters. A JV style happens. The games get sloppy and players seem to rush the offense instead of running it and bad habits develop taking poor shots and fouling on D.
Maybe they need be shuffled in earlier or even start some to develop them.
We've been fortunate the last few years having an experienced back up point guard transfer. Bolton is more of a 2 guard in my opinion and he's done a great job shooting and driving. He needs to maintain his role.
We need to get Hickman sharing the point. There will be mistakes made but this is needed to get him there. Hopfully we see this as the season progresses. Is there another option at point?
Perry and Sallis remind me of great players from the past. When they get in they try to over do everything with effort instead of trusting the coaching, game plan and their natural talent. When Joel Ayayi was given playing time in his early years he usually over helped , commit a foul or lose his guy on D. He would shoot a rushed 3 on offense or force a pass. All from just trying to do to much. I witnessed him excitedly go to the scorers table with his warm-ups on missing his chance to enter because the coaches called him back to get them off. He turned out pretty special with experience and time. Hopfully these young guys do the same. They are talented enough to make a difference with a little time to develop. Both could start in the future. Will it be fast enough to be beneficial this season?
Sallis is ahead of Perry in experience and I believe he will get better faster. He has already shown his ability to be a "+ player" against good teams in short periods. Perry must show something special in practice or he wouldn't be getting his playing time. He doesn't have to try to block every shot. Just play big and don't over help. This always improves as a season goes on and players trust each other on D.
I wonder what is up with Gregg? Any insight out there? I know he's more of a 4 but I think he shows enough for more playing time. He rebounds well, has shot the 3 decently and creates turnovers.
It's easy to say build a better bench.
How do you get them better? Do these bench players improve from practice? I'm sure it takes time to develop into a game ready player with only so many minutes available how does it happen?
I'm hoping by March a few guys can step up and make a difference.
Go Zags!!
Few has always had a short bench. As the season grows longer, the bench grows shorter. That is his style and philosophy.
In this philosophy, bench players sharpen their skills in practice. I think some of the reason is that the read and react pick and roll offense relies heavily on players developing understanding and relationships with each other on the court. The more players involved, the harder it is to build that relationship.
The benefit from having a highly integrated starting unit apparently outweighs the benefit of depth needed for emergencies.
