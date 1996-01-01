Thread: Any Update on Dom?

-
Any Update on Dom?
Is Dom redshirting this year or is the word that he will be available in a month or two? Whats the word?
He will add some explosiveness and athleticism when healthy. Hickman, Sallis, Dom off the bench is nice.
I would love to see him this year but it would be awhile. By the time he gets back (if) he will need to get caught up in practice and then getting up to game speed will be a challenge. I can't remember his timeline to be honest but I would love to have him back by the WCC tourney.
America's Team!
