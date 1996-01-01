Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Other Games: SAT - 11. 27. 21

    Default Other Games: SAT - 11. 27. 21

    Rivalry games on the gridiron, mostly cannon fodder specials on the hardwood. Four WCC schools in action today

    Ohio State @ Michigan - 9:00 - FOX

    Northern Iowa @ #16 St. Bonaventure - 11:00 - ESPN+

    Penn State @ Michigan State - 12:30 - ABC
    Alabama @ Auburn - 12:30 - CBS
    Oregon State @ Oregon - 12:30 - ESPN

    Lamar @ Texas Tech - 1:00 - BIG12/ESPN+
    #2 UCLA @ UNLV - 2:00 - STADIUM
    Grand Canyon @ Pepperdine - 3:00 - WCCN

    Wake Forest vs. LSU - 4:00 - CBSSN

    Oklahoma @ Oklahoma State - 4:30 - ABC
    Clemson @ South Carolina - 4:30 - SECN

    Sacramento State @ AZ - 4:30 - PAC12 - AZ Feed
    UC Irvine @ Santa Clara - 4:30 - WCCN

    Notre Dame @ Stanford - 5:00 - FOX

    BYU @ Utah - 6:30 - PAC12 - Mountain Feed
    Winthrop @ Washington - 7:00 - PAC12 - WA Feed
    PV A&M @ LMU - 7:00 - WCCN

    Enjoy your Saturday
    Default

    Juwan has announced he’s on the sidelines, thank the lord. Go Bucks.
