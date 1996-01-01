Thread: Other Games: SAT - 11. 27. 21

-
Other Games: SAT - 11. 27. 21
Rivalry games on the gridiron, mostly cannon fodder specials on the hardwood. Four WCC schools in action today
Ohio State @ Michigan - 9:00 - FOX
Northern Iowa @ #16 St. Bonaventure - 11:00 - ESPN+
Penn State @ Michigan State - 12:30 - ABC
Alabama @ Auburn - 12:30 - CBS
Oregon State @ Oregon - 12:30 - ESPN
Lamar @ Texas Tech - 1:00 - BIG12/ESPN+
#2 UCLA @ UNLV - 2:00 - STADIUM
Grand Canyon @ Pepperdine - 3:00 - WCCN
Wake Forest vs. LSU - 4:00 - CBSSN
Oklahoma @ Oklahoma State - 4:30 - ABC
Clemson @ South Carolina - 4:30 - SECN
Sacramento State @ AZ - 4:30 - PAC12 - AZ Feed
UC Irvine @ Santa Clara - 4:30 - WCCN
Notre Dame @ Stanford - 5:00 - FOX
BYU @ Utah - 6:30 - PAC12 - Mountain Feed
Winthrop @ Washington - 7:00 - PAC12 - WA Feed
PV A&M @ LMU - 7:00 - WCCN
Enjoy your Saturday
-
Juwan has announced he’s on the sidelines, thank the lord. Go Bucks.
