Thread: GU vs Tarleton State - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

  Today, 06:55 AM
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,922

    Default GU vs Tarleton State - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Lets be realistic... Palate cleanser after that wild week in Vegas. Texans of Tarleton State are on deck.

    What are you hoping to see on Monday? Expecting to see? Thoughts? Predictions?

    Have at it boys and girls!
    

    

    

    
    
  Today, 07:26 AM
    ZagsGoZags
    ZagsGoZags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    seattle, spokane
    Posts
    3,793

    Default

    98 GU
    70 tarelton
    
  Today, 07:53 AM
    HenneZag
    HenneZag
    HenneZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Posts
    1,632

    Default

    Less turnovers, stifling defense and alot of Hickman and Sallis.
    
    
  Today, 07:55 AM
    willandi
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    8,535

    Default

    103-58 zags
    
    
  Today, 08:02 AM
    GrizZAG
    GrizZAG
    GrizZAG is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    Spokane / Surprise, AZ
    Posts
    2,116

    Default

    We win
    98-57
    
    
  Today, 08:05 AM
    Mvzags
    Mvzags is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Posts
    32

    Default

    Michigan best Tarleton 65-54, I am taking zags 94-56. A game for righting the ship, lots of minutes for Sallis and Hickman.
    


