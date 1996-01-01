Thread: GU vs Tarleton State - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

Lets be realistic... Palate cleanser after that wild week in Vegas. Texans of Tarleton State are on deck.
What are you hoping to see on Monday? Expecting to see? Thoughts? Predictions?
Have at it boys and girls!
Lets be realistic... Palate cleanser after that wild week in Vegas. Texans of Tarleton State are on deck.
What are you hoping to see on Monday? Expecting to see? Thoughts? Predictions?
Have at it boys and girls!
98 GU
70 tarelton
Less turnovers, stifling defense and alot of Hickman and Sallis.
America's Team!
103-58 zags
I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
We win
98-57
One of the greatest stories in basketball history...Gonzaga!
Michigan best Tarleton 65-54, I am taking zags 94-56. A game for righting the ship, lots of minutes for Sallis and Hickman.