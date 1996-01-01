-
Positives to Come from this game
I am rarely a glass half full kind of guy (unfortunately) but this thread can focus on the positives of this loss to Duke.
Biggest positive for me was to see The play of Julian, Rasir, Nolan Hickman and Watson. I know that Drew and Chet are going to be okay. I know that Andrew had an off game but if there is anyone who has been consistent over the last two years along with timme, its been Andrew. He will be fine.
To see Julian play the way he did with 20 points and 10 rebounds, was such an exciting thing to see. Anytime in the first half that GU could have lost the game and been ran out of the gym, Julian or Rasir stepped up and knocked down a shot. Rasir got beat a couple times down the stretch, but overall a very good game. Nolan Hickman in little time showed he absolutely can play with the highest level of players. His reverse layup to put the zags up four was a huge bucket. I also thought Anton made some very good passes, scored a few buckets, and played solid defense as usual. He definitely showed he belonged as well. Scouts watching that game may soon start to see Julian as a first rounder as early as this year.
As others have pointed out, the limelight off of GU, or at least not with the most gigantic target on their back like it was last year is not a bad thing at all. May humble the guys a bit, show that nothing is given, and propel us even further as we face a remaining schedule that quite frankly isn’t on the talent level isn’t on par with GU until the tournament.
Overall, I think GU and Duke is a toss up matchup with GU winning 6/10 times. Stay out of foul trouble, Hickman and Sallis continue to get better, and Nembhard plays his game, we will be just fine. Very glad we played them in November and can be ready for their physicality and pressure come March. UCLA did not pressure like that, and Texas wasn’t good enough to the point where it mattered.
