Thread: Gonzaga vs Duke Post Game thoughts and analysis

Duke 84
Gonzaga 81
This game was won by Duke at the foul line, where they shoot 15-26 and Gonzags shoots 7-11. Yes Duke shoots 26 foul shots and Gonzaga 11. Duke makes 15 and Gonzaga 7. Duke makes most of their points down the stretch at the foul line, time after time after time. Yes they did miss a few but they made a lot more than Gonzaga did. 15 fouls called on Duke and 24 called on Gonzaga. Many fans who wrote on this forum predicted that Gonzaga would have a tough time if the reffing was called the way it was tonight. The refs kept our bigs in foul trouble the whole game. Holmgren sat out more than half of the first half, and actually Gonzaga played okay without him only being down by 3 at the half.
I hate to say it but this game was won by the refs. For Gonzaga Strawther had a great game scoring 20 and grabbing 10 rebounds and making 3-7 from behind the arch. His 3 point shooting kept us in the game, and Bolton also hit 3-7 from behnd the arch and scoredd 15 points. No other Zag made a 3. Nembhard and Holmgren were both 0-3. And as a team Gonzaga only shot 29% from behind the Arch. As a team though they shot 53% for the game. Strawthere had 20 points Timme added 17, Holmgren 16 and Bolton 15. Nembhard finished with just 6 points and missed a crucial 1-1 from the foul line with a minute and a half left in the game, which really hurt Gonzaga because we had such few Foul Shot attempts, and it was at a crucial point in the game. He also missed a short 4 foot floater.
It was definitely NOT Gonzaga's A game. I would say it was a B+. I felt Timme struggled against a big center and in some ways he played really bad defense and bad rebounding. His poor defense could be attributed to his playing in fould trouble a lot. I also felt Nimbhard did not play his best at all. I was pleased with Watsons game tonight. Although he did pick up some stupid fouls. The surprise to me was the poor defense that Gonzaga played, especially in the first half.
However, I am not unpleased about the game at all. Gonzaga definitely fought the whole way and it was a great game for them. The refs really hurt this game a lot. IMO Not only by the way they called fouls on Gonzaga, but even more how they would NOT call fouls on Duke. They let Duke hand check and shove the whole game.
Oh well. This is a good loss imo.
Go Zags!!!