Thread: Post game radio GU-Duke

Post game radio GU-Duke
Hudson and Morrison: Duke fans celebrating 84-81 win over Zags. Duke had a nine point lead and led 45-42 at half. Things looked like it could get out of hand when the lead was nine. The bank three by Baker was a big play, the Zags had 17 turnovers to Dukes 8. Zags had 22 assists on 34 made baskets. Zags shot 53% for the game, Duke-46%. Banchero 21 ( 1 in the 2nd half); Moore 20 and Williams 17, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks. Zags led by 20 from Strawther, 17 from Timme, 16 Holmgren and 15 Bolton. Duke 15-25 from the line, Zags 7-11. The zags were down by 9 and you think another bucket or two from Duke and you're down double figures, Strawther hits a three and ultimately the Zags were down only three at the half. Strawther had 10 rebounds to go with his career high of 20 to finish with a double, double. Morrison noted you don't get to play three games at home very often and Strawther handled himself very well, with the pressure of friends wanting tickets etc. GU led by 4 after Hickman had the bucket and it seemed like the Zags might have grabbed momentum. But Duke took it back. After not a very good night at the line, ironically the Blue Devils pretty much closed out the game hitting late free throws.
Michaelson: Fantastic ballgame says Hudson. A big time atmosphere, as big a game as I can remember. We really really battled back after digging ourselves a hole. that is a heck of a team. We knew they were fast and big from film but it is different when you see them close up. We made a couple big mistakes on defense but it was all those turnovers on offense that really hurt us. When we had some chances to go ahead or extend the lead it seemed we had another TO. We still are a young group and a new group. We have a couple things to clean up. Strawther is a special kid, he is getting better, he's a tough kid. A big sign of growth for him, to really show well in front of his friends and family. Zags 32 game regular winning streak comes to an end.
Bolton had 13 points in the first half when the Zags really needed them.53% is a really good shooting percentage tonight but from three in the first half the Zags were something like 1-8 and there were some empty possessions in the second half when the shots didn't fall. Williams really affected the Zags in the first half especially. In fact the Zags runs occurred when Williams was on the bench for the most part. Morrison noted Williams was a lot better player than he appeared on film. Most of the talk on post game radio centered around the 17 TO's as the Zags actually outshot, out assisted and outrebounded Duke.
That's pretty much it except for the quote I grabbed from a post game recap: The long-anticipated showdown involving Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski became a battle of Duke's relentless defensive pressure and Gonzaga's precise passing through lanes that the Bulldogs created on the fly.
Good stuff Spink, thanks!
